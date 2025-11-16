Is Calvin Ridley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Titans)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is listed as questionable for the team's Week 11 matchup with the Houston Texans due to a hamstring injury.
Ridley has missed the last three games with the hamstring issue, but with the Titans coming out of their bye week, the star receiver is expected to play on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
This is a major boost for Cam Ward and a Titans offense that has struggled to move the ball all season long.
This season, Ridley has appeared in just six games, catching 16 of his 35 targets for 290 yards. He has one game (Week 5) with 131 yards receiving and five games with less than 60 yards receiving.
As a result, the Titans are 31st in passing yards, 32nd in passing touchdowns and 31st in net yards per attempt this season.
With Ridley back, can the Titans turn things around a bit on offense?
Here's a look at my favorite prop for the veteran receiver in Week 11.
Best Calvin Ridley Prop Bet vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Calvin Ridley UNDER 33.5 Receiving Yards (-109)
This is a brutal matchup for the Titans, as they were shut out by Houston's No. 1 pass defense earlier this season (26-0) and Ward threw for just 108 yards in that game.
So, I'm fading Ridley in his first game back on Sunday and taking the UNDER on his receiving yards prop.
Ridley only has two games this season with more than 33.5 receiving yards, and he was held to two catches for 30 yards (on just three targets) in Week 4 against Houston. Since he's coming off a hamstring injury, I wouldn't be shocked if Ridley is on a pitch count to make sure he doesn't re-injure himself on Sunday.
Either way, this Houston pass defense (No. 1 in EPA/Pass, No. 4 in passing yards allowed) is too good to fade on Sunday.
