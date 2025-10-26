Is Calvin Ridley Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Titans vs. Colts)
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hamstring) will miss his second game in a row in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
Tennessee is a massive underdog on the road against a Colts team that is 6-1 and atop the AFC this season.
Ridley is the No. 1 receiver in this Titans offense, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward has had some growing pains in his first season. That’s led to some pedestrian numbers across the board for Tennessee throwing the ball.
Ridley has just 16 catches for 290 yards this season and has yet to find the end zone. He also has just one game with more than 60 receiving yards.
The Titans will turn to Chimere Dike, Elic Ayomanor and Van Jefferson at receiver on Sunday.
Here’s a look at how to bet on Tennessee’s offense in this Week 8 matchup.
Best Titans Prop Bet for Week 8 vs. Colts
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for this AFC South battle, and he’s eyeing veteran Van Jefferson to pick up the slack with Ridley out.
Van Jefferson OVER 2.5 Receptions (-150)
The Colts have given up the second-most completions per game this season, giving up 26.0 receptions per game. With Calvin Ridley out of the lineup, it opens things up for Van Jefferson, who has the second-most receiving yards amongst healthy wide receivers on this team.
All we need is for him to haul in three passes for this bet to cash.
Jefferson has 10 total targets and has caught at least four passes in each of his last two games. He’s worth a look after playing a season-high 84.9 percent of the Titans’ snaps in Week 7.
