Cameron Norrie vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Quarterfinal (Alcaraz Set as Massive Favorite)
All Carlos Alcaraz does is win.
The back-to-back defending Wimbledon champion had a scare in the opening round of the tournament, but it's been smooth sailing for him since. His latest victory came in a stress-free win against No. 14 Andrey Rublev in four sets.
Now, he gets to face Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals with a fantastic chance of advancing to the semifinals. Let's take a look at just how big of a favorite he is.
Cameron Norrie vs. Carlos Alcaraz Odds
Moneyline
- Cameron Norrie +1100
- Carlos Alcaraz -2000
Total Games
- 32.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Cameron Norrie vs. Carlos Alcaraz How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 8
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Cameron Norrie: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Cameron Norrie made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon back in 2022. He has yet to make it past the Round of 16 in any other Grand Slam in his career. His 61% win percentage at Wimbledon is better than at any of the other three Grand Slams by at least 5%.
This year, he defeated Robert Bautista Agut in the opening round and then followed it up with one of the biggest upsets of the tournament, taking down No. 12 Frances Tiafoe in just four sets. He went on to defeat Mattia Bellucci and Nicolas Jarry in his next two matches.
Carlos Alcaraz: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Carlos Alcaraz is the back-to-back defending champion at Wimbledon, winning in both 2023 and 2024.
His bid for a three-peat almost ended in disaster when he found himself tied 2-2 with Fogini in the first round, but he went on to win the final set 6-1. After that close win, Alcaraz defeated Tarvet in straight sets and then Struff in four sets. In his biggest test so far this tournament, he dropped the first set to Andrey Rublev and then followed it up with three-straight set wins to take down the Russian in four sets.
Cameron Norrie vs. Carlos Alcaraz Prediction and What the Odds Say
As expected, Alcaraz is a massive favorite to defeat Norrie. At -2000 odds, he has an implied probability of 95.24% of winning the match and advancing to the semifinals.
These two have faced each other six times in their career, with Alcaraz holding the 4-2 advantage. Norrie won the most recent match between them, which came in the final at Rio de Janeiro in 2023.
My favorite bet for this match is the same one I placed in the last Alcaraz match, and it's a wager on his opponent to win at least a single set. Rublev cashed the bet for us quickly in that match, so let's hope for a similar result.
Not only does Norrie seem to be in great form so far this tournament, already winning as a significant underdog, but he has an impressive history against Alcaraz and was the winner the last time these two met. Alcaraz has only won in straight sets once through his first four matches this tournament, and all he has to do is drop one to cash this plus-money play.
It's a great way to back Norrie without making the bold claim that he'll win the entire match.
Pick: Cameron Norrie to Win At Least One Set (+110) via DraftKings
