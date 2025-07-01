Cameron Norrie vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Tiafoe Slight Favorite)
The second round of Wimbledon kicks off on Wednesday morning, and American Frances Tiafoe has an intriguing matchup with Cameron Norrie – the fourth time they’ll meet in their respective careers.
Tiafoe came into Wimbledon as the No. 12 player in the world, and he made quick work of his matchup in Round 1, winning in straight sets. However, he’s just a -165 favorite in the latest odds for this match, a sign of respect for Norrie and his history at Wimbledon.
Norrie has made a semifinal at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and he’s coming off a four-set victory in Round 1.
Let’s take a look at this matchup, the history for both of these players at Wimbledon, and my prediction.
Cameron Norrie vs. Frances Tiafoe Odds
Moneyline
- Cameron Norrie: +125
- Frances Tiafoe: -165
Total Games
- 40.5 (Over -110/Under -125)
Cameron Norrie vs. Frances Tiafoe How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 8:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ESPN+
Cameron Norrie: How They Got Here
Norrie knocked off Roberto Bautista Agut in four sets in Round 1, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6.
He’s made the second round in each of his last five appearances in Wimbledon, including a semifinal appearance in 2022 and a third-round appearance in 2024. He’s faced Tiafoe three times in his career, winning once in 2021 in a quarterfinal match at Delray Beach.
Frances Tiafoe: How They Got Here
Tiafoe made quick work of Elmer Møller in Round 1, winning in straight sets (6-3, 6-4, 6-2) to reach the second round of Wimbledon for the fifth year in a row and the seventh time in his career.
However, he has never made it past the fourth round at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which may be why he’s set as just a slight favorite on Tuesday.
Tiafoe has won the last two meetings he’s had with Norrie, including a 2024 match in the Round of 32 at Vienna.
Cameron Norrie vs. Frances Tiafoe: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on the odds (Tiafoe -165), the American has an implied probability of 62.26 percent to advance to the third round.
However, Norrie has had more success at Wimbledon than at any other Grand Slam, as he’s never made it past the fourth round in any other event. He did reach the fourth round in the French Open earlier this year, a sign that he could be playing some of his best tennis entering this match.
While Norrie needed 41 games to dispose of Bautista Agut in Round 1, I’m not sold on him forcing Tiafoe to go the distance. Tiafoe won each of their last two meetings in straight sets, and he needed just 27 games himself to advance to Round 2.
I think Tiafoe is the bet to make, as he’s reached the third round in every Wimbledon since 2021. He’s also coming off a quarterfinal appearance at the French Open earlier this year.
At -165, he’s a pretty solid value for a player ranked 12th in the world.
Pick: Tiafoe Moneyline (-165 at DraftKings)
