Can Cal Raleigh Win American League MVP?
The top story in baseball this month has been the Seattle Mariners catcher, Cal Raleigh, who seemingly can't stop hitting dingers.
As of writing this article on June 24, Raleigh leads Major League Baseball with 32 home runs, four more than any other player, including hitting a combined five dingers in his last four games. Now, he's all of a sudden in the running to be named the Most Valueable Player in the American League.
Aaron Judge looked like he was going to run away with the award a couple of months into the season, but Raleigh has come out of nowhere to make this a two-man race. Let's take a look at the latest odds.
Cal Raleigh MVP Odds
- Aaron Judge -1300
- Cal Raleigh +550
Aaron Judge is still the betting favorite at -1300, an implied probability of 92.86% of winning, but Raleigh has been closing the gap over the past week.
Let's take a look at how their numbers stack.
Aaron Judge
Cal Raleigh
Home Runs
28
32
Batting Average
.367
.278
RBIs
62
68
OPS
1.202
1.049
WAR
5.6
4.4
When comparing the two numbers, it's clear why Judge is still the favorite. Despite being four home runs behind the Mariners' catcher, Judge has an eye-popping .367 batting average, a 1.202 OPS, and, most importantly, a 5.6 WAR.
With that being said, that doesn't mean Raleigh can't catch up and if he keeps up his current pace of home runs, voters will have no choice but to give him the award. He's currently on pace for 67 home runs this season, which would break Judge's American League record of 62 set in 2022.
Even if he can't set the American League record, Raleigh is on pace to smash the record for most home runs by a catcher in MLB history, which is 48, set by Salvador Perez in 2021.
If you think Raleigh can continue on this pace, now is the time to jump on his MVP odds at +550.
