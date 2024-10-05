Cardinals vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 5 (How to Bet on Kyle Murray)
The Cardinals and 49ers are set to meet in NFC West action on Sunday afternoon with the 49ers interested in getting back in the mix in the division.
Brock Purdy has been playing at an MVP level this season, and his passing yard prop is incredibly short relative to his recent performance. Find out why I'm going OVER his passing yards as well as a Kyle Murray rushing yards prop below!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. 49ers
- Brock Purdy OVER 259.5 Passing Yards
- Kyler Murray OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards
- Greg Dortch UNDER 32.5 Receiving Yards
Brock Purdy OVER 259.5 Passing Yards
Purdy is playing the best football of his career, full stop.
Despite injuries along the roster, Purdy has been on a tear this season, third in adjusted EPA/Play and has gone over this mark in the last three games after a pedestrian 231 yards against the Jets in Week 1.
While the 49ers are expected to win with margin, Purdy should be able to get his against a vulnerable Cardinals defense. Arizona ranks 29th in EPA/Dropback this season, setting up for a big effort through the air from the 49ers budding quarterback.
Kyler Murray OVER 29.5 Rushing Yards
Murray is off a muted effort on the ground against the Commanders, rushing only once for three yards after racking up more than 40 yards in the first three games of the season.
I think we see Murray get back to his normal output as a rusher in this one, likely playing from behind against a 49ers defense that is outside the top 10 in EPA/Play this season.
This game may become a bit of a shootout with the 49ers offense operating at a high level, but I believe Murray can extend plays like has proven to do often against San Francisco.
Murray has rushed for at least 30 yards in all but one of his six games against San Francisco.
Greg Dortch UNDER 32.5 Receiving Yards
With the return of Trey McBride from a concussion, I believe Dortch sees his production dip below this mark.
Dortch may have gone over this in three of four games, but it's far from clear as his average is right at this mark, 32.75 on the year.
With that in mind, and the return of McBride, I’ll back Dortch to go under his median outcome.
