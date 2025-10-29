SI

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

Iain MacMillan

The Cowboys are home favorites against the Cardinals in NFL Week 9 action.
The Dallas Cowboys can still make a push for the playoffs, but they can ill-afford to lose many more games, especially against the likes of the 2-5 Arizona Cardinals.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, they're set as home favorites over the Cardinals in this NFC duel in the Week 9 edition of Monday Night Football. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the Week 9 finale.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

  • Cardinals +2.5 (+107)
  • Cowboys -2.5 (-127)

Moneyline

  • Cardinals +125
  • Cowboys -154

Total

  • OVER 54 (-108)
  • UNDER 54 (-112)

Cardinals vs. Cowboys How to Watch

  • Date: Monday, Nov. 3
  • Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
  • Venue: AT&T Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
  • Cardinals Record: 2-5
  • Cowboys Record: 3-4-1

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

  • Cardinals are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games
  • The OVER is 8-4 in the Cardinals' last 12 games
  • Cardinals are 7-1 straight up and ATS in their last eight games vs. Cowboys
  • Cardinals are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games vs. NFC East opponents
  • The OVER is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five games
  • Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC West opponents

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Injury Reports

Cardinals Injury Report

  • Garrett Williams, CB - IR-R
  • Kyler Murray, QB - Questionable
  • Emari Demercado, RB - Questionable
  • Kitan Crawford, S - Questionable
  • Walter Nolen III, DT - PUP-R

Cowboys Injury Report

  • Perrion Winfrey, DT - IR-R
  • Trevon Diggs, CB - IR
  • Donovan Wilson, S - Questionable
  • Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable
  • Jack Sanborn, LB - Questionable

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

Despite the Cowboys' losing record, Dak Prescott has had a phenomenal season. He has completed 70.3% of passes for 2,068 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. For the Cowboys to go on a run in the second half of the season, they need Prescott to keep playing at that level to help them overcome a weak defense.

Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the field goal with the Cowboys:

Kyler Murray is on track to be back for the Cardinals, but that may not be good news for Arizona fans and bettors. Jacoby Brissett ranks 13th in EPA+CPOE, while Murray comes in at 21st in that stat. Yes, he gets to face a bad Cowboys' offense, but I don't think he's played well enough for the Cardinals to only be 3-point underdogs.

The Cowboys are fifth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in offensive DVOA. They're going to score early and often in this game, and I don't think the Cardinals' offense will be able to match the rate they're scoring at.

Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-127) via Caesars

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

