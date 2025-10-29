Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Dallas Cowboys can still make a push for the playoffs, but they can ill-afford to lose many more games, especially against the likes of the 2-5 Arizona Cardinals.
Thankfully for the Cowboys, they're set as home favorites over the Cardinals in this NFC duel in the Week 9 edition of Monday Night Football. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for the Week 9 finale.
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cardinals +2.5 (+107)
- Cowboys -2.5 (-127)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +125
- Cowboys -154
Total
- OVER 54 (-108)
- UNDER 54 (-112)
Cardinals vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 3
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Cardinals Record: 2-5
- Cowboys Record: 3-4-1
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Cardinals are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games
- The OVER is 8-4 in the Cardinals' last 12 games
- Cardinals are 7-1 straight up and ATS in their last eight games vs. Cowboys
- Cardinals are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games vs. NFC East opponents
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Cowboys' last five games
- Cowboys are 1-5 ATS in their last six games vs. NFC West opponents
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Garrett Williams, CB - IR-R
- Kyler Murray, QB - Questionable
- Emari Demercado, RB - Questionable
- Kitan Crawford, S - Questionable
- Walter Nolen III, DT - PUP-R
Cowboys Injury Report
- Perrion Winfrey, DT - IR-R
- Trevon Diggs, CB - IR
- Donovan Wilson, S - Questionable
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable
- Jack Sanborn, LB - Questionable
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch
Despite the Cowboys' losing record, Dak Prescott has had a phenomenal season. He has completed 70.3% of passes for 2,068 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions. For the Cowboys to go on a run in the second half of the season, they need Prescott to keep playing at that level to help them overcome a weak defense.
Cardinals vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the field goal with the Cowboys:
Kyler Murray is on track to be back for the Cardinals, but that may not be good news for Arizona fans and bettors. Jacoby Brissett ranks 13th in EPA+CPOE, while Murray comes in at 21st in that stat. Yes, he gets to face a bad Cowboys' offense, but I don't think he's played well enough for the Cardinals to only be 3-point underdogs.
The Cowboys are fifth in the league in EPA per play and fourth in offensive DVOA. They're going to score early and often in this game, and I don't think the Cardinals' offense will be able to match the rate they're scoring at.
Pick: Cowboys -2.5 (-127) via Caesars
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!