Cardinals vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The St. Louis Cardinals snapped their losing streak on Monday night, taking down the Miami Marlins by a final score of 8-3.
The two teams will face each other in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday night. This time around, it's the Marlins who are set as favorites. Let's take a look at the odds, and then I'll break down my best bets.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals +1.5 (-176)
- Marlins -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline
- Cardinals +126
- Marlins -148
Total
- Over 7.5 (-120)
- Under 7.5 (-102)
Cardinals vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Michael McGreevy, RHP (4-2, 4.41 ERA)
- Miami: Edward Cabrera, RHP (6-6, 3.34 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Marlins How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 19
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest
- Cardinals Record: 62-64
- Marlins Record: 59-66
Cardinals vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bet
- Michael McGreevy UNDER 3.5 Strikeouts (-130) via DraftKings
The Marlins have shown some great plate discipline since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, they've struck out on just 19.4% of their plate appearances, the fifth-lowest rate in the Majors in that time frame. Tonight, they face Michael McGreevy, who has recorded 4+ strikeouts just once in his last six starts. If he stays below that number again tonight, this bet will cash.
Cardinals vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick
The Marlins enter tonight's game with a significant advantage when it comes to starting pitchers. Edward Cabrera has been solid this season, with a 3.34 ERA, and tonight he'll take on Michael McGreevy with a 4.41 ERA.
Not only do the Marlins hold the advantage when it comes to pitching, but Miami has been the far better team offensively of late as well. Since the All-Star Break, they rank 15th in wRC+, while the Cardinals rank 25th and also come in at 28th in OPS in that time frame.
Despite getting the win last night, I don't see enough there to trust the Cardinals as underdogs tonight. The Marlins are the bet to make.
Pick: Marlins -148 via FanDuel
