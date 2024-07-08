Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers for Monday, July 8 (Mitchell Parker Gives Nats Edge)
The Washington Nationals haven’t been a playoff-caliber team in 2024, but they are taking a step forward from the last few seasons, sitting just six games under .500 entering Monday’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Cardinals took Sunday’s matchup with an 8-3 win, which means Washington needs a win on Monday to split the four-game set that began over the holiday weekend.
St. Louis sits in second place in the NL Central coming into this game, but it actually has a worse run differential (minus-39) than the Nationals (minus -17) this season.
With this game set as a pick’em, how should we bet on it?
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and more for the series finale.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals -1.5 (+150)
- Nationals +1.5 (-180)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: -105
- Nationals: -115
Total
- 9 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Miles Mikola (6-7, 5.19 ERA)
- Washington: Mitchell Parker (5-4, 3.61 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Nationals How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 8
- Time: 4:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nationals Park
- How to watch (TV): Bally Sports Midwest, MASN
- Cardinals record: 47-42
- Nationals record: 42-48
Cardinals vs. Nationals Key Players to Watch
St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt: A former league MVP, Goldy has really struggled in 2024, hitting just .226 coming into this matchup. However, he’s been much better against left-handed pitching, posting a .273/.354/.352 slash line in 88 at bats. The Cardinals have been awful against lefties this season, so they’ll need Goldy to step up on Monday.
Washington Nationals
Mitchell Parker: This will be the young lefty’s 16th start of the 2024 season, and he’s fared pretty well for Washington, leading the team to a 8-7 record across 15 starts while posting a 3.61 ERA. If there's one concern, it’s that Parker has given up 11 runs over his last three outings after a great start to June.
Cardinals vs. Nationals Prediction and Pick
The Cardinals have struggled mightily against left-handed pitching this season, ranking 29th in the league in OPS, which is a great sign for Parker and the Nationals on Monday night.
Parker – despite struggling a bit over his last three outings – has been solid for Washington in 2024, allowing three or fewer runs in 13 of his 15 starts.
Meanwhile, the Cardinals are relying on Miles Mikolas (5.19 ERA) to get them a series win on Monday. The veteran right-hander has been up and down this season, leading the Cards to an 8-10 record in his 18 starts. He struggled at the end of June, allowing 14 runs and 18 hits over his last two starts (10.1 innings of work).
While Washington isn’t a powerhouse offensive, I do think it has a huge advantage at the dish given St. Louis’ struggles against lefties.
I’ll back the Nats to split this four-game set with a win tonight.
Pick: Nationals Moneyline (-115)
