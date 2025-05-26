Cardinals vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 26
The St. Louis Cardinals have jumped up to second in the NL Central, winning seven of their last 10 games heading into Monday’s matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
The O’s are just 18-34 in the 2025 season, but they did win their final two games over the weekend. Baltimore has struggled at home (8-15 straight up) in 2025, and it’s set as a slight underdog in this afternoon's matchup.
Erick Fedde (3.77 ERA) is on the mound for the Cardinals against the struggling Charlie Morton (7.68 ERA), who has not pitched in a game that the O’s have won this season (0-12 in his appearances).
Morton has also struggled as a starter, posting a 10.22 ERA in six outings, which led to him getting moved to the bullpen earlier this season.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market, and my prediction for this interleague matchup on Memorial Day.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals -1.5 (+136)
- Orioles +1.5 (-162)
Moneyline
- Cardinals: -118
- Orioles: -102
Total
- 9 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cardinals vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- St. Louis: Erick Fedde (3-3, 3.77 ERA)
- Baltimore: Charlie Morton (0-7, 7.68 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 26
- Time: 3:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): MASN and FDSMW
- Cardinals record: 30-23
- Orioles record: 18-34
Cardinals vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bets
Cardinals Best MLB Prop Bet
- Alec Burleson to Hit a Home Run (+750)
If you’re looking for a prop bet in this matchup, I shared why Alec Burleson is worth a look in today’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger:
St. Louis Cardinals lefty Alec Burleson only has four home runs this season,but he’s dominated against right-handed pitching.
Burleson is hitting .294 with a .777 OPS against righties, smacking all four of his homers against them. He’s also been red hot over the last two weeks, posting a .370/.414/.667 slash line with a pair of home runs.
On Monday, Burleson gets a crack at the struggling Charlie Morton, who has a 10.22 ERA as a starter (7.68 ERA overall) for the Baltimore Orioles and has given up nine homers in 12 appearances.
The Orioles also have a struggling bullpen, as they rank 27th in bullpen ERA and have given up 31 long balls in 2025.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – why bettors should continue to fade Morton:
The last afternoon matchup that I’m eyeing on Monday features a red-hot St. Louis Cardinals team that has won seven of its last 10 games to move into the No. 2 spot in the NL Central standings.
St. Louis has struggled a bit on the road (11-15 straight up in 2025), but the Cardinals have a great matchup against a Baltimore Orioles team that is 8-15 at home and 18-34 overall – sitting in last place in the AL East.
Baltimore is also sending a struggling starter to the mound in veteran right-hander Charlie Morton. This season, Morton has a 7.68 ERA, and he was pulled from the rotation last month after a brutal start to the campaign.
As a starter, Morton has a 10.22 ERA in six outings, and the O’s are 0-6 in those games. Overall, Baltimore is 0-12 when Morton takes the mound in the 2025 season. Not great.
He’ll take on Erick Fedde (3.77 ERA), who has not fared too well for the Cardinals, leading St. Louis to just three wins in 10 appearances. However, Fedde is a much better pitcher than Morton this season, and the Cardinals outrank the Orioles in bullpen ERA.
Baltimore has the fourth-worst bullpen ERA (5.46) in MLB this season, so even if Morton is pulled early, it’s hard to trust the arms behind him to keep things in check.
The Cardinals have been extremely hot to close the month of May, and I expect that to continue this afternoon.
Pick: Cardinals Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)
