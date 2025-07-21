Cardinals vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, July 21
The Rockies continue their historically bad campaign, entering Monday at 24-75 overall and just 12-37 at Coors Field with glaring deficiencies across pitching, defense, and offense.
Austin Gomber (0-3, 5.65 ERA) gets the start for Colorado, and his home numbers—0-1 with a 7.36 ERA — have been even more disastrous than his overall line.
St. Louis arrives in Denver fresh off a demoralizing sweep at the hands of the Diamondbacks, a setback that underscored the team's vulnerability as it clings to fading Wild Card hopes.
Rookie Michael McGreevy (1-1, 4.22 ERA) will get the nod for the Cardinals, having made just one road start this year, where he allowed one earned run over five innings.
Let’s break it down with a player prop and prediction for Monday.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Cardinals -1.5 (-110)
- Rockies +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Cardinals (-156)
- Rockies (+132)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-110)
- Under 8.5 (-110)
Cardinals vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (1-1, 4.22 ERA)
- Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-3, 5.65 ERA)
Cardinals vs. Rockies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 21, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, FDSN Midwest
- Cardinals Record: 51-49
- Rockies Record: 24-75
Cardinals vs. Rockies Prop Bet
- Nolan Arenado RBI (+125 at FanDuel)
While the Cardinals have been inconsistent at the plate, Arenado has quietly been heating up, and a return to Colorado — where he played eight seasons — gives him extra upside. He’s batting .279 in July and continues to make consistent hard contact per Statcast, especially against lefties like Gomber. Gomber has been nothing short of dreadful at Coors Field this season with a 7.36 ERA in three home starts, and he’s allowing right-handed hitters to slug well over .500.
Arenado has also historically handled Gomber’s pitch mix well and is no stranger to the altitude and spacious outfield in Denver. With the Cardinals needing to bounce back after getting swept by the Diamondbacks, expect their veteran cornerstone to set the tone offensively. This is a strong spot to back Arenado to drive in a favorable matchup at a hitter’s park he knows better than anyone.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick
Despite being swept in Arizona, St. Louis remains in the thick of the NL Wild Card race and has a strong track record against the Rockies, winning three of their last four overall and two of their last three in Denver. McGreevy has been sharp in limited road action, posting a 1.80 ERA away from home, and the Cardinals have won five of his six career starts. On the other side, Gomber has been a disaster at Coors Field, where his ERA balloons to 7.36 and his career mark against St. Louis sits at 6.67.
The Rockies are floundering across the board — dead last in team ERA, WHIP, and defensive errors — and haven’t won a Gomber start in his last five outings. Offensively, the Cardinals have enough firepower, averaging 4.5 runs per game, and they should feast on a Rockies staff that’s hemorrhaging runs. With the added motivation of halting a losing streak and facing a pitcher they know well, St. Louis has both the urgency and the matchup advantage. A strong bullpen edge and recent dominance over Colorado make the run line an attractive play. This is a get-right game for the Cardinals, and they should take care of business decisively.
Pick: Cardinals -1.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
