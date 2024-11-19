Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
The Arizona Cardinals lead the crowded NFC West with a 6-4 record through Week 11 and are now in the drivers seat to win the division. They have a great chance to build on that lead when they take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 12.
The Seahawks would've been in a tough spot had they lost to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 11, but instead they managed to pull off the upset to get even with both the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are 5-5. A win against the Cardinals would be massive in their hopes of making the playoffs this season.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this NFC West showdown.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Cardinals -1 (-105)
- Seahawks +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Cardinals -110
- Seahawks -110
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-110)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Cardinals vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Cardinals Record: 6-4
- Seahawks Record: 5-5
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- Cardinals are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last five games vs. Cardinals
- Cardinals are 3-14 straight up in their last 17 games vs. NFC West opponents
- Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games
- Seahawks are 1-6 ATS in their last seven home games
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Cardinals Injury Report
- Jalen Thompson, S - Questionable
- Darius Robinson, DE - Questionable
- Isaiah Adams, G - Questionable
- Matt Prater, K - IR
Seahawks Injury Report
- Brady Russell, TE - Questionable
- Noah Fant, TE - Questionable
- Dee Williams, CB - Questionable
- Laviska Shenault JR., - Questionable
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Key Players to Watch
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.: The Cardinals rookie receiver hasn't had a bad season by any means, but some people, including myself, expected more. He's only caught slightly over 50% of the balls thrown his way, hauling in 33-of-60 targets and he's averaging just 49.9 yards per game. His six touchdowns in promising, but I want to see more from the former Buckeye in the final stretch of the season.
Seattle Seahawks
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: The Seahawks wide receiver has had a breakout season, leading the Seahawks in receptions (60) and receiving yards (678). He has been a consistent target for Seattle and has come up big in clutch situations.
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Cardinals to get the win in Week 12:
I'm ready to believe in the Cardinals. I had been staying away from betting on them this season due to their defense, but they've been playing significantly better on that side of the football of late. In fact, they're 11th in opponent EPA per play since Week 7. The Seahawks' defense has trended in the opposite direction and is 19th in that stat in the same time frame.
The Cardinals' offense has also been getting better as the season goes on. They're ninth overall for the full season in EPA per play but second in that stat since Week 7, behind only the Ravens. They've found success both throwing and running the ball in that stretch of games, ranking third in dropback EPA and fifth in rush EPA.
The Cardinals are second in the NFL in Net Yards Per Play (+2.1) in each team's last three games. It's time to invest some stock in this Arizona team. They're looking more and more like the team to beat in the NFC West and I think they'll prove that on Sunday.
Pick: Cardinals -110
