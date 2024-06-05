Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction, Odds and Pick for French Open Semifinals
Two of the brightest stars in the sport of tennis meet with a first time spot in the French Open finals on the line.
Jannik Sinner is set to be the No. 1 player in the world for the first time in history, but will need to get past two-time Grand Slam champ Carlos Alcaraz, the No. 3 player in the world.
Both set to rule the sport, both elite on clay, both trying to win it all at Roland-Garros for the first time.
Here’s our full betting preview for the highly anticipated semifinal on Friday.
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Alcaraz: -2.5 (-122)
- Sinner: +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Alcaraz: -170
- Sinner: +140
Total: 38.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Pick
These two have a competitive head-to-head against one another, 5-4 in favor of the Spaniard, including each winning a match on clay. However, that doesn’t translate as much considering the two matches were in 2022 and 2019.
Sinner is enjoying a career run that includes an Australia Open title, moving closer to Alcaraz in terms of how he is viewed in the sport, but the odds are rightfully with the U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion, who entered the tournament as the favorite and has backed it up with a dominant run to date. Alcaraz has dropped only one set and looks primed to avenge his cramp issue in the semifinals last year against Novak Djokovic.
Sinner is 28-3 on the year, losing one match on clay (he did withdraw from another), but there is no denying that Alcaraz has far more upside between the two on this surface.
Instead of taking a side, I believe we are primed to see plenty of twists and turns in this one, including plenty of outstanding play.
The two players have consistently pushed each other, only two matches have been straight sets, and the lone Grand Slam meeting went to a deciding fifth that included two tiebreakers.
I expect at least four sets, and plenty of drawn out games with the potential of tiebreaks.
Over is my favorite way to bet this match.
PICK: OVER 38.5 Games (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
