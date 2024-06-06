Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Odds and Pick for French Open Semifinals
Last year, Casper Ruud took down Alexander Zverev in the French Open semifinals in straight sets to advance to his second straight title match at Roland-Garros.
On Friday, he’ll look to do the same and get that much closer to winning his first Grand Slam title. Ruud, despite the success in this same matchup last year, is the slight betting underdog against Zverev, who is enjoying remarkable form at the 2024 French Open.
How should we projected this projected competitive match?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ruud: +1.5 (-120)
- Zverev: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ruud: +105
- Zverev: -125
Total: 39.5 (Over -112/Under -118)
Casper Ruud vs. Alexander Zverev Prediction and Pick
It’s worth noting that while Zverev rolled past Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals in straight sets, he did have to play a match in the quarters while Ruud was able to rest up after Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open due to a knee injury.
Ruud won in straight sets last year, and despite the fine play of Zverev, this matchup does set up favorably for him to wallop cross-court forehands and put pressure on the world No. 4 player.
Zverev has been through two five-set matches and has historically struggled at this stage in Grand Slams, going 1-6 in semifinal matches.
Both players enter in fine form on clay. Zverev won the title in Rome while Ruud won at Geneva the week before the French Open.
Neither has captured Grand Slam glory just yet, but it is Ruud’s prominence on clay that features back-to-back Finals that has me siding with him at a plus price in what should be an interesting match on Friday with two players looking to take advantage of a Djokovic-less French Open final.
PICK: Ruud ML (+105)
