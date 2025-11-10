Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 10
A rematch of the first round of last season’s Eastern Conference playoffs takes place on Monday night, as the Miami Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs are red hot right now, winning four games in a row to move to 7-3 in the 2025-26 season, and oddsmakers have set them as road favorites in this matchup.
Miami is down multiple key players on Monday, including All-Stars Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (foot). The Heat are still 6-4 this season, but they can only withstand so many injuries if they want to compete in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
Can Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs stay hot and win a fifth game in a row?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs -7.5 (-115)
- Heat +7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cavs: -298
- Heat: +240
Total
- 247.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Cavaliers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Cavs record: 7-3
- Heat record: 6-4
Cavaliers vs. Heat Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Max Strus – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – questionable
Heat Injury Report
- Bam Adebayo – out
- Tyler Herro – out
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
- Myron Gardner – out
- Kasparas Jakucionis – available
- Norman Powell – available
- Nikola Jovic – available
- Dru Smith – probable
- Terry Rozier – out
- Jahmir Young – out
Cavaliers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why I’m backing Powell with Adebayo and Herro out on Monday:
The Miami Heat are down both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo heading into Monday’s matchup at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Miami is first in the NBA in pace and second in points per game, so someone is going to score the ball for the Heat in their new motion offense.
I love Norman Powell’s points prop in this game, as he’s averaging 23.3 points on 15.0 shots per game, knocking down 46.7 percent of his shots from the field and 46.2 percent of his 3s.
The Cavs are ninth in the NBA in defensive rating, but I’d expect Powell’s usage to rise with Adebayo also sidelined in this game. The veteran guard has taken 20 and 16 shots in the two games since Adebayo went down with a toe injury. He’s cleared 21.5 points in five of seven games this season.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
I’ve been impressed with the start to the season for the Heat, but they’re facing an uphill battle against the Cavs with Herro and Adebayo out of the lineup.
Miami is a top-five team in defensive rating this season, but that’s going to take a hit with Adebayo out against a frontcourt that features Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. While Miami is No. 1 in the NBA in pace, and it may try to run to get the Cavs out of rhythm, it’s just hard to see the Heat outscoring a Cavs offense that is ninth in the league in offensive rating and almost fully healthy with only Max Strus out for this matchup.
Miami knocked off Portland and Charlotte without Bam, but it lost by 10 to Denver with him out and now takes on a Cavs team that is finding its groove, winning four in a row.
I think the Cavs are worth a look as road favorites on Monday night.
Pick: Cavs -7.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
