Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 12
On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat played a thrilling overtime game that ended with an Andrew Wiggins tip dunk at the buzzer.
Miami was up 138-135 in the final seconds, but Donovan Mitchell hit a fallaway 3-pointer with less than a second left to tie the game. It looked like things were heading to double overtime, but Erik Spoelstra drew up an excellent play to free Wiggins for a tip-in for the win.
Now, the two teams will look to top that result in a rematch on Wednesday night, but it won’t be easy. Cleveland has ruled out Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley for rest purposes on the front end of a back-to-back. Cleveland takes on the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.
Miami didn’t have Tyler Herro or Bam Adebayo in Monday’s matchup, and they are listed as out for Wednesday. Still, Miami is favored at home with the Cavs sitting their three All-Stars on Wednesday.
Miami snapped a four-game winning streak for the Cavs, and it’ll look to sweep this two-game set tonight.
Let’s take a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Wednesday’s Eastern Conference clash.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Cavs +5.5 (+100)
- Heat -5.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Cavs: +190
- Heat: -230
Total
- 238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Cavaliers vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Cavs record: 7-4
- Heat record: 7-4
Cavaliers vs. Heat Injury Reports
Cavs Injury Report
- Darius Garland – out
- Max Strus – out
- Donovan Mitchell – out
- Evan Mobley – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – questionable
- Jaylon Tyson – out
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – out
- Bam Adebayo – out
- Myron Gardner – out
- Dru Smith – available
- Kel’el Ware – available
- Jahmir Young – out
- Terry Rozier – out
- Davion Mitchell – available
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available
Cavaliers vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jarrett Allen OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-135)
In today’s SI Betting’s best NBA props column I broke down why Allen is a great prop target with so many players out for Cleveland:
The Cleveland Cavaliers are sitting Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland on Wednesday night on the front end of a back-to-back.
That leaves Jarrett Allen as the lone member of the team’s core four that will be in action against the Miami Heat.
Allen is off to a slow start on the glass, averaging 7.7 boards per game, and he played just 20:53 in an overtime loss to Miami on Monday, grabbing seven rebounds. I expect an expanded role for the one-time All-Star on Wednesday, and this is actually a pretty favorable matchup.
The Heat don’t have Bam Adebayo (toe) in the lineup in this game, and they rank 26th in the NBA in rebounding percentage and 29th in opponent rebounds per game this season. Miami is No. 1 in pace, there usually are a ton of possession on both sides in the team’s games.
That sets up well for Allen, who is averaging 11.1 rebounds per game over his last 20 games with Mobley out of the lineup.
Cavaliers vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m backing Miami at home against the short-handed Cavs:
The Miami Heat are down Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo once again on Wednesday, but I’m buying them as home favorites against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
This is the front end of a back-to-back for the Cavs, and they have opted to sit Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley for rest in this matchup. That has flipped the odds for this game, moving Miami to a 5.5-point favorite after it was a 7.5-point underdog against the Cavs on Monday.
The Heat ended up winning Monday’s matchup in overtime on a thrilling game-winning tip-in by Andrew Wiggins. That moved the Heat to 7-4 in the 2025-26 season, and they’re 5-0 against the spread and straight up at home, posting an average scoring margin of +12.0 points in those games.
I love the Heat in this matchup, as they’ve played multiple games without Adebayo and Herro and have found a way to win, leaning on Norman Powell, Wiggins and Jaime Jaquez Jr. for offense.
I don’t think Cleveland completely folds on Wednesday, but sitting Mitchell, Garland and Mobley is a sign that the Cavs are content with losing this game. I’ll trust Miami to stay hot at home.
Pick: Heat -5.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
