Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Cowboys)

Dallas Cowboys star receiver CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a shoulder injury, but he is not listed on the team's final injury report and is expected to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.
Lamb was limited to just 67 percent of Dallas’ snaps in the win over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, but he had 11 days to get ready for this matchup on Monday night.
This season, Lamb has 79 catches on 124 targets for 880 yards and four scores, putting up solid numbers even with Dak Prescott out for the season.
Here’s a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for CeeDee on Monday night.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Bengals
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Receiving Yards: 67.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +155
After a down game on Thanksgiving where he made just two catches for 39 yards on six targets – playing less than 70 percent of the team’s snaps – I expect Lamb to bounce back in Week 14.
The Bengals defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in both passing yards and passing scores allowed this season. Not only that, but they are 28th in EPA/Pass.
Lamb has been targeted a ton since Dak Prescott was injured, seeing 10, 12, 12 and six looks in four games with Cooper Rush at quarterback.
I’m leaning with the OVER for Lamb’s receptions, as he had a long layoff from Thanksgiving to get himself ready to play through his shoulder ailment.
