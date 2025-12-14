Is CeeDee Lamb Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Vikings vs. Cowboys)
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a concussion in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions, but he's off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings.
Lamb had some extra time to clear concussion protocol since the Cowboys played on Thursday night in Week 14, and he logged multiple full practices in the lead up to this game.
The star receiver has been terrific for Dallas this season despite missing some time with an ankle injury earlier in the campaign. Lamb has 57 grabs 865 yards and three scores in 10 games, and he should have a major workload against Minnesota on Sunday night.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in this primetime matchup.
Best CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet vs. Vikings
CeeDee Lamb UNDER 6.5 Receptions (+105)
Lamb was able to practice in full this week after suffering a concussion in Week 14, putting him on track to play his usual role on Sunday night.
The Cowboys star has been great when he’s been on the field this season, reeling in 57 of his 89 targets for 865 yards and three scores in 10 games. Those numbers are extremely impressive when you consider that he left a game against the Chicago Bears without a single catch due to an ankle injury.
Lamb is set at 6.5 receptions on Sunday night – a number he’s cleared five times this season – but I think the UNDER is the play against this Minnesota defense.
The Vikings rank eighth in the NFL in EPA/Pass, and Lamb only has one double-digit target game in his last four appearances. That’s led to him falling short of this line in three of those four games.
I think the UNDER may be worth a look in this game, especially with Lamb coming off a serious head injury last week.
