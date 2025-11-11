Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Nov. 11
For the third time in the 2025-26 season, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers face off, this time in Philly.
Boston lost the first meeting on opening night by collapsing in the final seconds, but it got revenge on Halloween, knocking off the 76ers in NBA Cup Group Play.
Oddsmakers have set the Sixers as favorites in this matchup, as they’re off to a fast start in the 2025-26 season, winning six of their first 10 games behind some strong play from Tyrese Maxey and rookie VJ Edgecombe.
Boston is coming off a big road win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, as Jaylen Brown and Anfernee Simons both turned in strong offensive showings. Can Boston take a lead in the season series with the 76ers?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Tuesday night’s contest.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics +1.5 (-118)
- 76ers -1.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -102
- 76ers: -118
Total
- 231.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Celtics vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 11
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock
- Celtics record: 5-6
- 76ers record: 6-4
Celtics vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Sam Hauser – probable
- Max Shulga – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Amari Williams – out
76ers Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – out
- Johni Broome – out
- Paul George – out
- Jared McCain – available
Celtics vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers (-167)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why White is a fade candidate against Philly:
I’m fading Boston Celtics guard Derrick White on Tuesday, as he’s struggled shooting the 3-ball all season long, hitting just 27.1 percent of his shots from deep.
White is taking a ton of 3s (he’s averaging 8.7 attempts per game), but after taking double-digit 3-pointers in four games in October, he has not done it once this month. In fact, White is averaging just 6.6 3-point attempts per game in November and has yet to clear this line once in five games.
Overall, he has four or more 3-pointers in just one of his 11 games in the 2025-26 season. Even
With his usage from deep decreasing, White is an easy fade candidate on Tuesday against a Philly team that he shot 4-for-13 and 2-for-7 from deep against in two previous meetings this season.
Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The road team has won both of the first two matchups between these teams this season, and both games were decided by one point.
Philly has cooled off a bit after a fast start, losing to Detroit, Cleveland and Chicago in three of the team’s last four games. So, I don’t mind taking the points in this one, even with Embiid expected to play.
Boston is just 5-6 this season, but it’s 3-3 on the road and picked up a major road win on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.
This game is truly a toss up, as these squads are 10th (Philly) and 12th (Boston) in net rating and have an even point differential through two prior meetings. Embiid played in both of those games, yet Boston didn’t have a problem hanging around in either.
I’ll take the 1.5 points here in case we get another photo finish on Tuesday.
Pick: Celtics +1.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
