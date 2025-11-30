Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 30
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are coming off a road loss on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they find themselves as underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
Cleveland has ruled out several rotation players – including starting center Jarrett Allen – for this game, but oddsmakers still expect the Cavs to pick up a win at home.
These teams met back in October, with Boston handing the Cavs a 20-point loss at TD Garden. Cleveland is just 12-8 this season and 5-5 in its last 10 games, taking a pretty big step back from the 2025-26 campaign when it won 64 games.
Can the Cavs get back on track against a C’s team playing the second night of a back-to-back?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics +6.5 (-105)
- Cavaliers -6.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +225
- Cavaliers: -278
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Celtics record: 10-9
- Cavaliers record: 12-8
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Cavaliers Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Max Strus – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – questionable
- Lonzo Ball – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-129)
In Sunday’s best NBA props column for SI Betting, I shared why I’m buying Mobley on the glass in his second matchup vs. Boston this season:
Mobley is worth a look as a rebounder whenever he’s the primary center for the Cavs and Jarrett Allen is out.
That’s the case on Sunday against a Boston team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back and ranks just 18th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
Mobley is averaging just 8.9 boards per game overall, picking up 10 or more in eight of his 19 appearances this season. But, he’s coming off a 14-rebound game in his last outing and has 10 or more boards in two of the last three games that Allen has missed.
The Cavs star also had 11 boards in his lone meeting with Boston this season.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs have been one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread at home this season, going just 3-8, and they’re coming off losses to Atlanta and Toronto.
Now, with Allen out, the Cavs are favored by more than two possessions against the C’s? I’m not buying it.
Bettors are going to want to make sure Jaylen Brown and other key Celtics players are suiting up in this matchup, but Boston is undervalued in this game if they do.
The C’s actually outrank the Cavs in net rating this season (+4.3 to +3.3) while Cleveland is just 15th in offensive rating after posting arguably the best attack in the league last season.
Injuries have played a factor – Darius Garland, Max Strus (out tonight) and Allen have all missed time – but the Cavs are down Strus, Allen, Lonzo Ball, Sam Merrill and Larry Nance Jr. in this game.
I think they’re being overvalued at home, especially since they have struggled to cover all season.
I’ll take the points with the C’s as long as Brown and Derrick White are in the lineup.
Pick: Celtics +6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
