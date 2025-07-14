Celtics vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Players to Watch for NBA Summer League
The Miami Heat have one of the more talented teams in Summer League, but they have yet to win a game heading into their third matchup in Las Vegas against the Boston Celtics.
Boston has a few first-round picks – Baylor Scheierman (2024) and Hugo Gonzalez (2025) – that are looking to play their way into Boston’s rotation in the 2025-26 season. On top of that, Jordan Walsh, Amari Williams, Miles Norris, and others are fighting to prove they deserve a roster spot in Boston.
Miami has first-round pick Kasparas Jakucionis (24 points in his Las Vegas debut) along with Kel’el Ware, Pelle Larsson, Keshad Johnson, Kira Lewis Jr., and others on a loaded roster.
Is this the day the Heat finally get a win in Vegas?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday’s Summer League action.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -5.5 (-110)
- Heat +5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -238
- Heat: +195
Total
- 173.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 14
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Cox Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU/ESPN+
- Celtics record: 2-0
- Heat record: 0-2
Celtics vs. Heat Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
- Hugo Gonzalez
The first-round pick by Boston in the 2025 NBA Draft, Gonzalez had 12 points, four rebounds, and five dimes in his debut in Las Vegas.
Boston should have a bunch of minutes up for grabs in the 2025-26 season after Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis were traded, and Gonzalez could end up filling a role if he continues to show out in the summer and into training camp.
Miami Heat
- Kel’el Ware
After struggling in his first game in Las Vegas, Ware rebounded with a 21-point showing in a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.
If he plays on Monday, Ware is a player to watch, as Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra called out the second-year big man’s professionalism earlier this summer. Ware should be dominating a lot of opposing big men, and he could have a big day against a Boston team without a lot of top-line talent on the roster.
Celtics vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
Note: Before betting on NBA Summer League, it’s important to know that rotations are fluid and predicting player performance is volatile. As an avid NBA bettor, I suggest only placing small wagers for fun on these games since they are often hard to predict.
Even though Boston is 2-0 so far this summer, I think this Miami team is being a little undervalued in this matchup.
The Heat have a little more Summer League action under their belt after playing the California Classic, and they do have a loaded roster with players that have NBA experience, including:
- Ware
- Larsson
- Lewis Jr.
- Keshad Johnson
With Jakucionis putting together a solid debut in a loss to Atlanta, I think Miami will be able to keep up with a Boston team that isn’t exactly flush with star talent.
The C’s have a blowout win over the New York Knicks – who have one of the worst rosters in Vegas this summer – and a win over Memphis. While Boston has proven that it can cover this number, I think Miami will be able to keep this close.
The Heat did go 2-1 in California before struggling to open their games in Las Vegas.
Pick: Heat +5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
