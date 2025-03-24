Celtics vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, March 24
The Boston Celtics picked up a road win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back on Monday against the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings are hoping to get Domantas Sabonis (upgraded to questionable) back in the lineup as they try to remain in the mix for a top-eight seed in the Western Conference. Sacramento has also listed Malik Monk as questionable on Monday.
Meanwhile, the C’s won on Sunday without Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday or Kristaps Porzingis in action. There’s a chance Boston could sit players again on Monday – especially Brown who has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.
Despite that, oddsmakers have set the C’s as road favorites in this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference battle.
Celtics vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -3.5 (-108)
- Kings +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -162
- Kings: +136
Total
- 222 (Over -112/Under -108)
Celtics vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Boston
- Celtics record: 52-19
- Kings record: 35-35
Celtics vs. Kings Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – questionable
- Domantas Sabonis – questionable
- Malik Monk – questionable
Celtics vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kristaps Porzingis OVER 19.5 Points (-115)
Even though he sat out yesterday’s game, I’m buying Porzingis against this Kings team since he could have a bigger role depending upon who Boston decides to sit tonight.
Porzingis has 24 or more points in three straight games since returning from an illness, and there’s a chance he’s the No. 1 or No. 2 option in the offense in this game.
Despite injuries derailing his season, KP has been great when he’s on the floor, averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.
Celtics vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to bet on without confirmation of who is playing on the Boston side – or if Sabonis will return – but there are a few trends in Boston’s favor in this one.
This season, the C’s are 16-15-1 against the spread as road favorites, and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of +10.7 points in those games.
Meanwhile, the Kings are one of the worst teams in the NBA against the spread as home underdogs, going 1-5 in the 2024-25 campaign.
If Tatum or Brown is able to suit up for the C’s they should be able to win this game since it appeared that they were saving Porzingis and Holiday for this matchup by sitting them on Sunday.
I’ll back Boston to earn a road win, especially since it has really outplayed the Kings over its last 10 games, ranking fifth in net rating while the Kings are 23rd.
Pick: Celtics Moneyline (-162 at DraftKings)
