Celtics vs. Lakers NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 15
The Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers may have the most NBA titles in league history, but who will get the upper edge in summer league?
That’s what everyone cares about, right?
Boston and Los Angeles face off on Monday night in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League, and both teams are searching for their first win.
Let’s break down the odds, some key players to watch and my best bet for this rivalry matchup.
Celtics vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Celtics -6 (-110)
- Lakers +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -245
- Lakers: +200
Total
- 184.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Celtics vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, July 15
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Celtics record: 0-1
- Lakers record: 0-1
Celtics vs. Lakers Key Players to Watch
Boston Celtics
Jaden Springer: A player who could potentially crack the Celtics’ rotation in the 2024-25 season, Springer had a great debut in summer league, scoring 23 points and dishing out six dimes in a loss to the Miami Heat. A lengthy defender, Springer has a ton of potential.
Los Angeles Lakers
Dalton Knecht: The No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht is finding his jumper after a slow start in the California Classic. The rookie scored 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting (5-for-11 from 3) in the Lakers’ loss to Houston. He also had six rebounds and four assists.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Celtics vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Boston may not have beaten the Miami Heat in its summer league debut, but the offense was humming, putting up 114 points in the loss.
Boston has plenty of NBA talent on the roster from first-round pick Baylor Scheierman to Springer, Neemias Queta, Jordan Walsh and JD Davison this summer.
That’s a lot more than the Lakers, who have been heavily reliant on Knecht for any scoring and finished with just 80 points in their last game.
Unless Bronny James or Maxwell Lewis gets hot, the Lakers look to be strictly a developmental team this summer. I’ll take Boston’s experience to win out.
Pick: Celtics -6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
