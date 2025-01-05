Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 5
A potential NBA Finals preview tips off at 3:30 p.m. EST on NBA TV, as the Oklahoma City Thunder host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on Sunday.
Boston – the defending NBA champion – is hoping to get star Jaylen Brown (questionable) back in action for Sunday’s contest after he missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.
Meanwhile, the Thunder have won 14 games in a row, including an impressive comeback win at home against the New York Knicks on Friday night. OKC holds a seven-game lead in the Western Conference standings entering Sunday’s game, and it’s done it without Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren as of late.
Can the Thunder keep things rolling as a slight favorite at home?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Sunday’s contest.
Celtics vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics +2 (-112)
- Thunder -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Celtics: +110
- Thunder: -130
Total
- 223 (Over -108/Under -112)
Celtics vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 5
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Celtics record: 26-9
- Thunder record: 29-5
Celtics vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Drew Peterson – out
- Anton Watson – out
- JD Davison – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Branden Carlson – available
- Alex Caruso – out
- Chet Holmgren – out
- Nikola Topic – out
- Ousmane Dieng – available
- Ajay Mitchell – out
- Adam Flagler – out
- Alex Ducas – out
- Dillon Jones – available
Celtics vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
Boston Celtics Best Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (+120)
I like this prop for White regardless, but if Brown doesn’t play on Sunday it becomes even more intriguing.
The Celtics guard is shooting the lights out this season (39.9 percent from 3) despite taking a career-high 9.1 attempts per game from deep. OKC is the No. 1 3-point defense (in terms of percentage) this season, but White is likely going to take double-digit shots from 3 – something he’s done in four of his last six games. At plus money, this prop is worth a shot on Sunday.
Oklahoma City Thunder Best Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+105)
Earlier today, I shared this prop for Hartenstein in my NBA Best Bets column:
Oklahoma City big man Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game heading into Sunday’s matchup with Boston, and I think this is a favorable matchup for the big man.
Boston is in the bottom half of the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Hartenstein has picked up 12 or more boards in 12 of his 19 games, averaging an insane 21.5 rebound chances per game.
Neither Al Horford or Kristaps Porzingis is an elite rebounder at this stage in their careers, so I think Hartenstein will control the boards in this matchup.
Celtics vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
I don’t have a feel on a side for this matchup, as the Thunder have been utterly dominant at home – 16-2 straight up – but Boston may be the more talented team in this matchup if Brown plays since Caruso and Holmgren have both been ruled out.
However, defense has been a calling card for both of these squads, especially the Thunder, this season.
OKC has the No. 1 defense in the NBA with a 102.9 defensive rating, while Boston is sixth in that statistic at 109.4. The Thunder are also one of the best UNDER teams in the NBA (19-15-1) in the 2024-25 season.
Even though Boston has a high-powered offense that shoots a ton of 3s, the Thunder have a tendency to slow teams down with their isolation style with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on offense. OKC ranks 10th in the NBA in pace, but it’s first in opponent points per game and fourth in opponent field goal attempts per game – a sign that it isn’t giving opposing offenses much margin for error.
I think we will see a playoff-style rock fight on Sunday between these two title contenders.
Pick: UNDER 223 (-112)
