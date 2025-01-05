Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Isaiah Hartenstein, Jazz-Magic and Austin Reaves)
Sunday’s NBA action features a potential NBA Finals matchup, as the Boston Celtics take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Boston is hoping to get Jaylen Brown (questionable) back for this matchup, but with such a close spread, it’s not one of the sides that I’m targeting in today’s NBA Best Bets.
Instead, I’m looking at a trio of player props and one total for Sunday’s action, with one of those props coming in the Boston-OKC matchup. Plus, there is a prop that I have for Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves that could surprise some bettors.
Here’s a breakdown of the plays for Sunday, Jan. 5.
NBA Best Bets Record to Date
- 2024-25 season record: 98-97-4 (-3.61 units)
- OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1105-1040-26 (+34.28 units)
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included).
NBA Best Bets Today
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Orlando Magic-Utah Jazz UNDER 212 (-110) – 0.5 unit
- Tristan da Silva OVER 14.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+105) – 0.5 unit
- Austin Reaves UNDER 6.5 Assists (+120) – 0.5 unit
Orlando Magic-Utah Jazz UNDER 212 (-110) – 0.5 unit
There isn’t a bet I like more on the slate than the UNDER in the Utah Jazz-Orlando Magic matchup.
Orlando is down its three best offensive players in Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs in this matchup, and it’s failed to play a game over 212 combined points in six straight games and eight of its last 10.
Not only that, but the Jazz are playing the second night of a back-to-back and are 4-0 to the UNDER in that spot this season.
Orlando clocks in at No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating this season, but it is just 26th in offense – and likely will be worse without Banchero, Suggs, and Wagner.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are 19th in offensive rating in the 2024-25 campaign. Utah is the worst defensive team in the league, but I’m not sold on the Magic taking advantage of that with all of the injuries they’re dealing with.
Tristan da Silva OVER 14.5 Points (-120) – 0.5 unit
As I mentioned, Orlando is down its top three scores in this matchup, and Anthony Black is listed as questionable.
So, rookie Tristan da Silva should be in line for a huge workload against the No. 30 defense in the NBA.
In his last game, da Silva had a career-high 25 points after Suggs exited with a back injury. He’s scored 15 or more points in six of his last nine games, including 18 or more in four of his last six. With an expanded role coming on Sunday, da Silva is a must-bet at his number.
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 11.5 Rebounds (+105) – 0.5 unit
Oklahoma City big man Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 12.3 rebounds per game heading into Sunday’s matchup with Boston, and I think this is a favorable matchup for the big man.
Boston is in the bottom half of the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Hartenstein has picked up 12 or more boards in 12 of his 19 games, averaging an insane 21.5 rebound chances per game.
Neither Al Horford nor Kristaps Porzingis is an elite rebounder at this stage in their careers, so I think Hartenstein will control the boards in this matchup.
Austin Reaves UNDER 6.5 Assists (+120) – 0.5 unit
Since the Los Angeles Lakers traded away D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves has been thrust into a major playmaking role, picking up double-digit assists in four of his last five games.
However, he has a brutal matchup on Sunday against a top-three defense in the Houston Rockets, who are allowing the fewest assists per game in the NBA this season.
While Reaves has pushed his season average to 5.9 assists per game, he finished with just six in his last game and has six or fewer in 21 of his 29 games. He should still have more of a playmaking role, but I don’t want to lay the juice on the OVER at -140. I think this is a value play for Reaves on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
