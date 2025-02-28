Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Friday, Feb. 28
Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan are sitting in the middle of the pack of the Mid-American Conference, meaning each win in the final stretch of the regular season will go a long way in improving their seeding in the upcoming conference tournament.
These two teams have met already once this season, with Central Michigan capturing the 82-63 win. Now, the Chippewas will hit the road to take on their in-state rival.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Central Michigan -2.5 (-110)
- Eastern Michigan +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Central Michigan -150
- Eastern Michigan +125
Total
- 146.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Friday, February 28
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Gervin GameAbove Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Central Michigan Record: 13-15 (6-9 Conference)
- Eatern Michigan Record: 14-14 (7-8 Conference)
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Key Players to Watch
Central Michigan
Ugnius Jarusevicius: Central Michigan's forward is leading the team in points (16.0) and rebounds (7.2) per game. He put up 23 points, nine rebounds, and three steals the last time these two teams met. He'll play a big role in the rematch tonight.
Eastern Michigan
Jalen Terry: Eastern Michigan's guard, Jalen Terry, is their leading scorer but struggled the last time these two teams faced each other. He went just 5-of-12 from the field while recording just two rebounds and one assist. He needs to perform better in tonight's rematch.
Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to take the total and bet the OVER. Both teams rank outside the top 200 in defensive efficiency. Central Michigan comes in at 210th, while Eastern Michigan ranks amongst the worst in the country at 320th.
On top of that, both teams keep the majority of their offensive shots to the interior, but neither team can defend the two-point shot. CMU is 269th in opponent two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 53.2% from down low, while EMU ranks 242nd at 52.4%.
In a game involving two defenses who struggle to stop anyone they face, I'll bet the OVER.
Pick: OVER 146.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
