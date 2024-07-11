Chargers 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Los Angeles Has a Chance to Make the Postseason in First Year Under Jim Harbaugh)
It won't be much longer until training camps open up and we're all preparing for the 2024 NFL season.
Oddsmakers have also done their job getting ready for the upcoming campaign, releasing a plethora of odds for all 32 teams across the leagues. One of the many markets we can already bet on is whether or not each team will make the playoffs.
One of the more intriguing teams in the postseason race is the Los Angeles Chargers. After making the playoffs in 2022, they took a significant step back in 2023, going just 5-12, resulting in the firing of head coach Brandon Staley.
The Chargers then hired the top coaching candidate of the offseason in Jim Harbaugh, fresh off a National Championship at Michigan. Can he and a healthy Justin Herbert lead the Chargers back to the playoffs?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook think.
Los Angeles Chargers Odds to Make the 2024 NFL Playoffs
- Yes +114
- No -140
Chargers Have Solid Chance to Return to NFL Playoffs
The Chargers' odds to make the 2024 NFL Playoffs sit at +114. When you translate those odds to implied probability, they have a 46.73% chance of making the postseason. That's promising when you consider they went 5-12 last season, moved on from a lot of key players from previous iterations of the team, and are in a division with the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chargers moved on from the likes of Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, but are hoping new acquisitions J.J. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Ladd McConkey can help replace the production of those two longtime Chargers.
Los Angeles also used its No. 5 overall pick in the draft to select arguably the most "can't miss" prospect available in OT Joe Alt from Notre Dame. Now, with increased protection and some young talent at running back and wide receiver, Herbert will be in a great spot to have a strong 2024 campaign.
The biggest thing for Chargers fans to look forward to is the fact they have the second-easiest schedule in the NFL based on opponent's projected win total. Despite having to play the Chiefs twice, games against the NFC South, the New England Patriots, and the Tennesee Titans show a path to success for Los Angeles in 2024.
If you want to bet on a team at plus money to make the playoffs next year, the Chargers present a fantastic option.
