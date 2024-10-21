Chargers vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets for Monday Night Football in Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals host the Los Angeles Chargers for the second of two Monday Night Football contests in Week 7. The game total is set at 44 with the Chargers favored by -1.5.
Here are some player props to consider in this matchup.
Best Monday Night Football Player Props
- JK Dobbins over 71.5 rushing yards (-120) at DraftKings
- Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+165) at DraftKings
JK Dobbins over 71.5 rushing yards (-120)
Dobbins saw a season and career-high 25 carries in Week 6 vs. the Broncos. Logging 96 yards and a touchdown. Dobbins is averaging 5.41 yards per carry this season which ranks seventh among runners with 50+ carries. The Raiders allowed the second-most rushing yards to running backs this season for an average of 126 per game. Expect the Chargers to continue with their run-first approach and lean on Dobbins with Gus Edwards on the IR. Rookie Kimani Vidal should also get a few opportunities, but Dobbins will be the workhorse.
Dobbins has exceeded this prop in three of his five games this season.
Justin Herbert over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+165)
Yes, I know the Chargers are a run-first team, but this is the perfect opportunity for Herbert to have some more fun. The Cardinals have allowed the second-most yards per passing attempt this year (8.13) along with 10 passing touchdowns. The spread is just -1.5, and we should have some back and forth. Herbert has only passed for two TDS once this season, but it was the week we bet on him to do it. Let’s see if we can get it right one more time.
