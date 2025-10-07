Chargers vs. Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Los Angeles Chargers started the season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, but have since lost two very winnable games against two NFC East opponents.
They'll look to bounce back when they face the lowly Miami Dolphins in Week 6 action. Let's dive into the odds for the game, and then I'll break down my best bets.
Chargers vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chargers -4.5 (-115)
- Dolphins +4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Chargers -230
- Dolphins +190
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-120)
- UNDER 43.5 (-102)
Chargers vs. Dolphins How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 12
- Game Time: 1:00 pm ET
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers Record: 3-2
- Dolphins Record: 1-4
Chargers vs. Dolphins Betting Trends
- Chargers are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Chargers' last five games
- Dolphins are 11-5 ATS in their last 16 games vs. Chargers
- Chargers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight road games
- Chargers are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games played in Miami
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Dolphins' last six games
- The UNDER is 13-3 in the last 16 meetings between these two teams
- Dolphins are 5-12-1 ATS in their last 18 games played in October
Chargers vs. Dolphins Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Omarion Hampton, RB - Out
- Will Dissly, TE - Questionable
- Derius Davis, WR - Questionable
- Joe Alt, OT - Questionable
- Mekhi Becton, G - Questionable
- Da'Shawn Hand, DT - Questionable
- Najee Harris, RB - IR
- Khalil Mack, LB - IR
- Denzel Perryman, LB - IR
- Rashawn Slater, OT - IR
Dolphins Injury Report
- Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - PUP-R
- Austin Jackson, G - IR
- James Daniels, G - IR
Chargers vs. Dolphins Key Player to Watch
- Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert exploded onto the scene to start the season, putting himself in the MVP conversation. Things haven't gone as well since he attempted to piece together an offense behind a banged-up offensive line, but four interceptions through his first five games have to be an area that he improves on moving forward.
Chargers vs. Dolphins Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Chargers to win and cover against their AFC opponent:
The Los Angeles Chargers have an offensive line problem with their top two offensive tackles out. While that will hurt them against any team that can generate pressure on the quarterback, I don't have much of a concern about that happening against this Dolphins team. The Dolphins' defense is dead last in defensive DVOA, 31st in opponent yards per play, 31st in opponent EPA, and last in opponent success rate.
Justin Herbert and the Chargers' offense are too good not to take advantage of playing this Dolphins defense. It's time for them to bounce back in a big way.
Pick: Chargers -4.5 (-115) via FanDuel
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!