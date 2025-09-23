Chargers vs. Giants Odds Make Small Shift After New York Names Jaxson Dart Starter
There's a new quarterback in New York.
The New York Giants are benching veteran Russell Wilson after a rough 0-3 start to the 2025 season and turning to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart has seen the field in small packages already this season, but he'll now get a chance to lead the Giants for an entire game on Sunday.
The Giants opened up as six-point underdogs in Week 4, but that line has moved in favor of the Chargers with Wilson benched. At DraftKings, the Chargers are now 6.5-point favorites on the road.
Wilson struggled mightily in two of the three games that he appeared in this season, leading the Giants to less than 10 points in Week 1 and Week 3. While he did throw for 450 yards in Week 2, he also tossed a game-sealing interception in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys.
Dart is much more mobile than Wilson, and he's frankly the future of the franchise after the Giants spent a first-round pick on him in the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, he's facing an uphill battle in Week 4 against an undefeated Chargers team that ranks seventh in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play.
With the news that he's taking over as New York's starter, Dart has jumped up in the odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, sitting at +850. He's seventh in the current odds behind Emeka Egbuka (+370), Tyler Warren (+450), Tetairoa McMillan (+750), Omarion Hampton (+750), Cameron Ward (+800) and Ashton Jeanty (+800).
There's a chance Dart could end up in the top half of that list if he has a few good starts in the coming weeks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
