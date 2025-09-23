SI

Chargers vs. Giants Odds Make Small Shift After New York Names Jaxson Dart Starter

The New York Giants are underdogs in Week 4 with Jaxson Dart set to start at quarterback against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Peter Dewey

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to start in Week 4.
New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart is set to start in Week 4. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
There's a new quarterback in New York.

The New York Giants are benching veteran Russell Wilson after a rough 0-3 start to the 2025 season and turning to rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Dart has seen the field in small packages already this season, but he'll now get a chance to lead the Giants for an entire game on Sunday.

The Giants opened up as six-point underdogs in Week 4, but that line has moved in favor of the Chargers with Wilson benched. At DraftKings, the Chargers are now 6.5-point favorites on the road.

Wilson struggled mightily in two of the three games that he appeared in this season, leading the Giants to less than 10 points in Week 1 and Week 3. While he did throw for 450 yards in Week 2, he also tossed a game-sealing interception in overtime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Dart is much more mobile than Wilson, and he's frankly the future of the franchise after the Giants spent a first-round pick on him in the 2025 NFL Draft. Still, he's facing an uphill battle in Week 4 against an undefeated Chargers team that ranks seventh in the NFL in defensive EPA/Play.

With the news that he's taking over as New York's starter, Dart has jumped up in the odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, sitting at +850. He's seventh in the current odds behind Emeka Egbuka (+370), Tyler Warren (+450), Tetairoa McMillan (+750), Omarion Hampton (+750), Cameron Ward (+800) and Ashton Jeanty (+800).

There's a chance Dart could end up in the top half of that list if he has a few good starts in the coming weeks.

Peter Dewey
PETER DEWEY

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.

