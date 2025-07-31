Chargers vs. Lions Odds and Final Score Prediction for NFL Hall of Fame Game
The 2025 NFL season officially kicks off Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, as the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers square off in the annual Hall of Fame Game.
Both teams are coming off double-digit win seasons — Detroit went 15-2 to earn the NFC’s top seed, while the Chargers posted an 11-6 mark and made the playoffs out of the AFC West.
Both squads flamed out early in January, however, setting the tone for two franchises desperate to take the next step toward Super Bowl contention. Thursday’s game won’t feature some starters like quarterbacks Jared Goff or Justin Herbert, but it will offer a first look at depth pieces, rookies and potential breakout names as the preseason gets underway.
Detroit has won the last two regular season meetings between the two — including a 41-38 thriller in 2023, but underdogs have won the Hall of Fame game in each of the last three years.
Let’s dive into the first look at NFL football in 2025 and how I think things will shake out.
Chargers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers +1.5 (-105)
- Lions -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chargers (+110)
- Lions (-135)
Total
- Over 9.5 (-115)
- Under 9.5 (-105)
Chargers vs. Lions Final Score Prediction
Something’s gotta give with this Lions team one of these years. And after being devastated in the playoffs — again — last year, you can bet Dan Campbell will lead a motivated group because, empirically, that is how the Lions have progressed.
With their first exhibition, I think that ambition will be showcased. Even though top skill players won’t be on the field, the Lions’ coaching staff and system remain familiar to most of the depth chart, even with new coordinators taking over. Let’s remember the fibers of this roster are deep, physical and battle-tested.
The Chargers are still piecing things together behind Herbert. With Najee Harris sidelined and Omarion Hampton’s status unclear, the backfield is shaky, and the receiving corps is an unknown outside of Ladd McConkey. Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance are expected to split reps at quarterback, but both have question marks surrounding them. Any inconsistency will make it tough to move the ball against Detroit’s aggressive second and third-string secondary.
Detroit’s defense matches up well against a run-heavy Chargers approach. With a physical training camp and depth across the front seven, the Lions are built to handle a game script where Los Angeles looks to lean on the ground game and shorten the contest. Rookie defenders and back-end roster hopefuls like linebacker James Houston and safety Brandon Joseph should have opportunities to make splash plays against a conservative Chargers game plan.
Offensively, the Lions are likely to let Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker air it out more than usual, especially under new offensive coordinator John Morton, who comes from a pass-first coaching tree. Allen’s preseason track record is solid, and Hooker has shown flashes of promise in extended exhibition reps. With Detroit also thinner at running back, the Lions could be forced to go to the air, which I actually think is something that might work to their benefit against a Chargers team more focused on evaluating their run defense depth.
Typically, the Hall of Fame Game tends to be pretty vanilla, but Detroit’s edge in quarterback play, depth and defensive organization should push them through. The Lions have gone 4-2 in preseason action the last two years and continue to out-prepare their opponents under Dan Campbell no matter the context, so that’s what I’m investing in on Thursday against a Chargers team more focused on straightening out a depth chart.
Final score prediction: Lions 17, Chargers 13
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.