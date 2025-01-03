Chargers vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 18 (Bet on the Home Dog?)
The Los Angeles Chargers have clinched a playoff spot and have a chance to move up to the No. 5 seed in the AFC if the Pittsburgh Steelers lose in Week 18 (and L.A. wins).
Los Angeles picked up a massive win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16, and it followed that up with a dominant showing in Week 17 against the New England Patriots.
Now, Los Angeles finds itself as a road favorite on Sunday against Aidan O’Connell and the Las Vegas Raiders, who knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 and New Orleans Saints in Week 17 – likely ruining any chance of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Can Las Vegas play spoiler to the Chargers’ playoff seeding in Week 18?
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s my final score prediction for this AFC West matchup.
Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Chargers -5.5 (-112)
- Raiders +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -238
- Raiders: +195
Total
- 41.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The Raiders are 2-2-1 against the spread as home underdogs this season while the Chargers are an impressive 4-1 against the spread as road favorites.
Los Angeles won the first meeting between these teams by a score of 22-10 back on Sept. 8.
Chargers vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction
Even though the Chargers have something to play for this week, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared in his Road to 272 column that he thinks the Raiders can cover the spread as home underdogs:
The Raiders don't understand the concept of tanking. Not only are their players fighting for every inch late in the season, but their owner, Mark Davis, is celebrating every win like it's the Super Bowl. Their belief in playing hard until the final whistle is blown on the season is backed up by the fact their defense ranks eighth in the NFL in opponent EPA per play since Week 11.
Aidan O'Connell has also found his stride of late and at the very least, the Raiders still have some offensive weapons in Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers.
The Chargers still have something to play for when it comes to seeding, but the Raiders aren't going to roll over. This spread is a point or two too high in my opinion, I'll take the points with Las Vegas.
I still think the Chargers ultimately win this game, but there’s a chance that Los Angeles knows that it can’t move any higher in the AFC if the Pittsburgh Steelers win on Saturday.
So, the Raiders may be able to hang around in this AFC West matchup.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 20, Raiders 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.