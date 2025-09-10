Chargers vs. Raiders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 2
The Los Angeles Chargers are enjoying a mini-BYE week after their impressive win against the defending AFC champions in Week 1. After playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday, they'll have over a week off before the kick-off against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
The Chargers and Raiders are the second of two Monday Night Football games in Week 2, wrapping up the doubleheader. The winner of this game will enter Week 3 at 2-0 and will be, at the very least, in a two-way tie for first place in the AFC West.
Let's take a look at the odds and my best bet for this divisional showdown.
Chargers vs. Raiders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chargers -3.5 (-105)
- Raiders +3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chargers -190
- Raiders +155
Total
- OVER 47 (-110)
- UNDER 47 (-110)
Chargers vs. Raiders How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 15
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC/ESPN
- Chargers Record: 1-0
- Raiders Record: 1-0
Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Chargers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-0 in the Chargers' last six games
- Chargers are 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. Raiders
- Chargers are 5-1 ATS in their last six road games
- Chargers are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC West opponents
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Raiders' last six home games vs. Chargers
- Raiders are 12-5-1 ATS in their last 18 games played on Monday
Chargers vs. Raiders Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Denzel Perryman, LB - Questionable
- Eric Rogers, CB - IR
- Deane Leonard, CB - IR-R
- Josh Harris, LS - IR-R
- Junior Colson, LB - IR
Raiders Injury Report
- Brock Bowers, TE - Questionable
- Elandon Roberts, LB - Questionable
- Lonnie Johnson Jr., CB - IR-R
- Aidan O'Connell, QB - IR
Chargers vs. Raiders Key Player to Watch
- Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers fans have been waiting for Justin Herbert to have that massive performance in a big game, and he delivered exactly that against the Chiefs last Friday night. He completed 73.5% of passes for 318 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions while adding 32 yards on the ground. He has suddenly announced himself as a potential MVP candidate for 2025.
Chargers vs. Raiders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Raiders at home:
I'm selling high on the Chargers. Yes, they looked extremely impressive against the Kansas City Chiefs, but I still have some questions about their ability to consistently win by margin this NFL season. Their defense ranked just 23rd in opponent EPA per Play in Week 1, and overall, the Chargers had a Net Yards per Play of +0.4.
Geno Smith continues to be the model of consistency. His ceiling may not be high, but his floor sure is. He may not help the Raiders win enough games to make the playoffs, but he can cover a ton of spreads as an underdog. They have some talent on offense, along with an underrated defense.
Don't be surprised if the Raiders hang around in this game on Monday night.
Pick: Raiders +3.5 (-115) via BetMGM
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
