Chargers vs. Titans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Tennessee Will Struggle)
The AFC West is as competitive as ever and only one of its true contenders isn’t riding a winning streak. The Los Angeles Chargers will try to change that in Week 9 when they visit the struggling Tennessee Titans as a 9.5-point favorite. The visitors have an easy matchup on paper while the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will face more challenging opponents.
The Chargers beat up on the Minnesota Vikings in a Thursday Night Football matchup in their last game and secured a 37-10 win to bounce back from their loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Their outlook is strong against a Titans team that’s won just one game this year and hasn’t looked remotely competitive over the last three weeks. Will Los Angeles cruise by to an easy win?
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Chargers vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chargers: -9.5 (-110)
- Titans: +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -520
- Titans: +390
Total
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
The Titans have one of the NFL’s worst records against the spread (2-6). The Chargers are a much better team, but have failed to cover in two of their three road games this year.
Chargers vs. Titans Final Score Prediction
This pairing is built for a blowout.
Only the Los Vegas Raiders have scored fewer points (110) than the Titans this season and they’ll face one of the NFL’s most productive offenses. The Chargers have amassed more total yards (3,028) than every team but the Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Tennessee can’t keep up with that pace. Especially with its subpar defense.
Tennessee is giving up 28.8 points per game to opposite teams while scoring a league-flow 13.8 points per game. Injuries on offense could make the Titans even less potent than usual in Week 9.
All signs point to another double-digit loss for the Titans.
Final Score Prediction: Chargers 28, Titans 17
