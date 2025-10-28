Chargers vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to string two wins together as they visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 9.
The Chargers are coming off a big 37-10 win over Minnesota on Thursday Night Football, but haven’t won consecutive games since starting the season 3-0. Meanwhile, Tennessee has lost by double digits in each of the last three weeks.
Can the Chargers keep the momentum going in Tennessee?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 9.
Chargers vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Chargers -10 (-110)
- Titans +10 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chargers: -575
- Titans: +425
Total
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Chargers vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 2
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Chargers record: 5-3
- Titans record: 1-7
Chargers vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 3-4-1 against the spread this season.
- The Titans are 2-6 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 4-4 in the Chargers' games this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in the Titans' games this season.
- The Chargers are 1-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Titans are 0-3 against the spread at home this season.
Chargers vs. Titans Injury Reports
Chargers Injury Report
- Hassan Haskins – questionable
- Austin Deculus – questionable
- Tarheeb Still – doubtful
Titans Injury Report
- Jeffery Simmons – questionable
- Calvin Ridley – questionable
- Bryce Oliver – questionable
- Arden Key – questionable
- Blake Hance – questionable
Chargers vs. Titans Key Player to Watch
Justin Herbert, Quarterback, Los Angeles Chargers
Is this the year that Justin Herbert and the Chargers can finally get over the hump?
The quarterback leads the NFL with 2,140 passing yards through eight games with 16 touchdowns but a worrying seven interceptions, which is the fourth-most in the league. He’s now thrown an interception in two straight games and five of his last six.
Herbert and the Chargers should be able to light up the Titans on Sunday. Daniel Jones threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns last week, and Drake Maye racked up 222 yards and two scores the week prior.
What will be most important is taking care of the ball, though. Tennessee had three interceptions in the first two weeks and just one since then. If Herbert can do that, the confidence in the Chargers will continue to rise.
Chargers vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
The Titans are one of the worst defensive teams this season, allowing the fourth-most points per game in the league at 28.8. They allowed 38 to the Colts and 31 to the Patriots in recent weeks, and the Chargers come to town after posting 37 points against the Vikings.
Tennessee has lost by at least 10 in its last six defeats, only keeping it a one-score game as +9 underdogs in Denver in Week 1 when they lost by eight.
The Chargers have an opportunity to flex their muscles against the Titans after a long week, and they’ll do just that in Tennessee.
Pick: Chargers -10 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
