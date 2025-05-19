Charles Schwab Challenge Betting Preview: Picks, Predictions, Odds for Colonial Country Club
The PGA Tour continues its season as we approach the meat of the 2025 calendar. There are three events between last week’s PGA Championship and June’s U.S. Open, starting with this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.
It’s not a signature event, but the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, will be teeing it up fresh off his win at the PGA Championship. As a result, he’s a massive favorite to capture a third straight victory.
Charles Schwab Challenge odds
Top 15 odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Scottie Scheffler +250
- Jordan Spieth +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood +2500
- Daniel Berger +2500
- Maverick McNealy +3300
- Harris English +4000
- J.T. Poston +4000
- Robert MacIntyre +4000
- Aaron Rai +4500
- Si Woo Kim +4500
- Davis Thompson +5000
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Keith Mitchell +5000
- Davis Riley +5000
Charles Schwab Challenge how to watch
- Thursday: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Charles Schwab Challenge purse
- Date: Thursday, May 22-Sunday, May 25
- Where: Colonial Country Club
- Purse: $9.5 million ($1.71 million to winner)
- 2024 champion: Davis Riley
Charles Schwab Challenge notable golfers
Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1-ranked golfer in the world took a few months to return to form after suffering an offseason injury, but it’s safe to say the 2024 edition of Scottie Scheffler is back in full force. He has won back-to-back events by a combined 13 strokes and now will tee it up at a non-signature event with a relatively weak field. As a result, he’s the runaway favorite at +250, an implied probability of winning of 28.57%. He has also finished in the top three at the Charles Schwab Challenge the past three years.
Davis Riley: The defending champion of the event was the only one to best Scheffler last year and what makes it even more interesting is he’s fresh off a strong T2 finish at the PGA Championship. He is rounding into form at the perfect time. Will we see him successfully defend his title at Colonial?
Charles Schwab Challenge Prediction and Pick
Scottie Scheffler Wire-to-Wire Winner +1600 (DraftKings)
I’m not going to sit here and write in an article for you to bet Scheffler to win this tournament at +250, but I can’t get around completely ignoring him with my wagers this week. So, to try to cash in on the best golfer in the world at longer odds, let’s try to bet on him to be the wire-to-wire winner. In a signature event or a major, I’d stay away from this bet, but there’s no one in this field who’s playing close to the level of Scheffler.
Over the past six months, Scheffler has gained +3.27 true strokes per round, according to DataGolf.com. That's 1.49 strokes better than the next best golfer in this week’s field, who is Daniel Berger at +1.78.
I won't hesitate to lay 16-1 odds on Scheffler dominating this event from start to finish.
Harris English +4000 (FanDuel)
There are a lot of things to like about Harris English’s game heading into this week. He’s fresh off a T2 finish at the PGA Championship where he led the entire field in strokes gained approach at +1.99. He has also had a great history at Colonial Country Club, finishing runner-up at this event in 2016 and T12 in 2023.
His style of golf fits this course well and he's rounding into form heading into this week.
Aaron Rai +4500 (FanDuel)
Colonial is all about accuracy, so let’s go ahead and bet on the most accurate driver on the PGA Tour, Aaron Rai. The Englishman is coming into this event off a T19 finish at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, a course that is the complete opposite of one that would fit his style of play. Now that he gets to tee it up at a course like Colonial that favors accuracy over distance, this could be his time to secure his first win of 2025.
Rai finished third in the field in strokes-gained approach last week at +1.88 and, much like English, finished T12 at this event two years ago.
