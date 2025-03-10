Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for CAA Championship Semifinal
The Charleston Cougars and UNC Wilmington Seahawks will face-off in the CAA Championship semifinal on Monday night. The winner will advance to the championship to face the winner of Towson vs. Delaware.
UNC Wilmington beat Charleston in both of their regular season games. Will they pull off a third victory against the Cougars tonight? Let's take a look.
Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Charleston +3.5 (-102)
- UNC Wilmington -3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Charleston +150
- UNC Wilmington -185
Total
- OVER 149.5 (-110)
- UNDER 149.5 (-110)
Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 10
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: CareFirst Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Charleston Record: 24-8 (13-5 Conference)
- UNC Wilmington Record: 25-7 (14-4 Conference)
Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington Key Players to Watch
Charleston
Ante Brzovic: The majority of Charleston's offense goes through forward Ante Brzovic, who leads the team in points (18.6) and rebounds (8.2) per game. He's also fresh off a 22-point performance against Monmouth in the quarterfinal. The Cougars need him to have a strong performance tonight.
UNC Wilmington
Donovan Newby: The Seahawks' guard, Donovan Newby, leads the team in both points (14.2) and assists (3.5), making him the most important player on the offensive side of the court of UNC Wilmington. He shot just 22.2% from the field against Hampton, so they need to see some improvement from him tonight.
Charleston vs. UNC Wilmington Prediction and Pick
These two teams have near identical shooting and shooting defense numbers. They are 100th and 105th in effective field goal percentage and 143rd and 189th in opponent effective field goal percentage.
That means we need to take a closer look in some other areas, and if you do, you'll be convinced to lay the points with UNC Wilmington. The Seahawks are one of the better offensive rebounding teams in the country, ranking 18th in offensive rebounding percentage. That aspect of their game has led them to averaging +3.3 extra scoring chances per game while Charleston averages -1.1.
That could be the difference maker in a game where a lot of other metrics are near identical.
Pick: UNC Wilmington -3.5 (-118) via BetMGM Sportsbook
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!