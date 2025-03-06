Charlotte vs. North Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Thursday, March 6
Thursday night's AAC action will feature a machup between one of the best teams in the conference and the worst as the North Texas Mean Green host the last-place Charlotte 49ers.
Few people doubt that the Mean Green will win tonight to improve their conference record to 14-3, but covering the spread is a completely different question. Can North Texas take care of business? Let's find out.
Charlotte vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Charlotte +14.5 (-105)
- North Texas -14.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Charlotte +800
- North Texas -1400
Total
- OVER 125.5 (-115)
- UNDER 125.5 (-105)
Charlotte vs. North Texas How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 6
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: The Super Pit
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Charlotte Record: 10-19 (3-13 Conference)
- North Texas Record: 22-6 (13-3 Conference)
Charlotte vs. North Texas Key Players to Watch
Charlotte
Giancarlo Rosado: The 49ers' forward has been a bright spot for them this season. he's averaging 11.5 points per game while also leading the team with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He's an important player on both sides of the court and will need to have his best stuff tonight if Charlotte wants to upset North Texas.
North Texas
Atin Wright: The North Texas guard is leading the team in points at 13.9 per game and he's fresh off a dominant 21-point performance against Wichita State. The Mean Green will hope he can keep that level of play going as they enter the conference tournament next week.
Charlotte vs. North Texas Prediction and Pick
The stark difference in how these two teams play defensively is going to be the story of the night. Charlotte is one of the worst defensive teams in the country, let alone the conference. The 49ers rank 331st in defensive efficiency and now they have to play a North Texas team that has won the majority of their games by playing shutdown defense. The Mean Green rank 25th in defensive efficiency.
If you think offense is going to save the 49ers, think again. Charlotte is 294th in effective field goal percentage.
I see no reason why North Texas won't win and cover tonight.
Pick: North Texas -14.5 (-115) via BetMGM
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
