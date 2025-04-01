Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Semifinals
The semifinals of the NIT are set, and the Chattanooga Mocs and Loyola Chicago Ramblers have both made unexpected runs to reach the semis.
On Tuesday, the Ramblers are slight favorites against the Mocs, who finished first in the Southern Conference but failed to win their conference tournament.
Chattanooga – the No. 99 team in KenPom – knocked off Middle Tennessee, Dayton and Bradley to reach the semis. Meanwhile, the Ramblers stormed past San Jose State, San Francisco and Kent State.
With a trip to the NIT Final on the line, how should we bet on this matchup?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday’s semifinal clash.
Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chattanooga +2.5 (-110)
- Loyola Chicago -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Chattanooga: +120
- Loyola Chicago: -142
Total
- 148.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 1
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Chattanooga record: 27-9
- Loyola Chicago record: 25-11
Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago Key Players to Watch
Chattanooga
Honor Huff: Junior guard Honor Huff is shooting 42.2 percent from beyond the arc this season, and he’s been huge in the NIT, dropping 26 points against Dayton and 21 against Bradley. The leading scorer for the Mocs, he’ll likely need another big scoring game to knock off an A-10 opponent.
Loyola Chicago
Desmond Watson: After spending two seasons at Davidson, Watson has spent the last two with the Ramblers and has become one of their most important players. This season, he’s averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He finished with 24 points in the first NIT matchup for the Ramblers but was held to just six against Kent State. If he has a bounce-back game, the Ramblers should be in a good spot to advance to the Final.
Chattanooga vs. Loyola Chicago Prediction and Pick
In the latest rankings at KenPom, the Mocs (99th) actually outrank the Ramblers (105), and it’s mainly because they have a top-50 offensive efficiency in the country.
This season, the Mocs rank 44th in points per game, ninth in 2-point percentage and 29th in overall field goal percentage. That could spell trouble for a Ramblers team that is 189th in the country in points per game and rank outside the top 90 in adjusted defensive efficiency.
The Ramblers have been more battle tested from playing in the A-10, but offensively they are far from a good team, ranking 118th in field goal percentage, 144th in 3-point percentage and 324th in free-throw percentage.
The free throws could come back to bite the Ramblers late in the game if they’re up, and I think that opens the door for a potential Mocs upset or cover.
Pick: Chattanooga +2.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
