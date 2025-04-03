Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NIT Championship
The stage is set for the NIT championship game!
The No. 1 UC Irvine Anteaters have taken care of business to reach the final, and they’ll face the No. 5 Chattanooga Mocs, who beat Loyola Chicago by seven points to advance to the final.
Oddsmakers have favored the Anteaters in this one, but it’s expected to be a close game based on the latest spread (3.5 points).
Here’s a breakdown of this matchup, including the latest odds, players to watch and my prediction for the NIT championship game.
Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Chattanooga +3.5 (-105)
- UC Irvine -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Chattanooga: +154
- UC Irvine: -185
Total
- 145.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 3
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Chattanooga record: 28-9
- UC Irving record: 32-6
Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine Key Players to Watch
Chattanooga
Trey Bonham: The second-leading scorer for the Mocs this season, Bonham had a huge game against Loyola Chicago, dropping 23 points to go with three rebounds and two assists. For the season, Bonham is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 35.1 percent from 3.
UC Irvine
Devin Tillis: UC Irvine narrowly defeated North Texas, 69-67, in the semifinals, but it was Tillis who led the way with 16 points and 11 boards for the Anteaters. This season, the big man is the team’s second-leading scorer behind center Bent Leuchten. Tillis is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting over 38 percent from 3.
Chattanooga vs. UC Irvine Prediction and Pick
UC Irvine has relied on its defense all season long, ranking 21st in the country in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency and 37th in opponent points per game.
However, I’m worried that won’t be enough against Chattanooga, as the Mocs are one of the best offenses in the country (43rd in adjusted offensive efficiency) and are 54th in the country in 3-point percentage.
While the Anteaters were able to hold off North Texas, a high-scoring game does not favor them. And, if there’s one area where UC Irvine has struggled on defense, it’s defending the 3, as it’s allowing nearly eight per game.
Ultimately, this game may come down to whether or not UC Irvine can take advantage of the weak Chattanooga defense. I’m not sold on it though, since the Anteaters rank outside the top 100 points per game and field goal percentage.
With this spread inching just outside of a possession, I’ll take the points on Thursday night.
Pick: Chattanooga +3.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
