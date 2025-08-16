Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Odds, and Best Bet for Premier League Week 1
I pegged this game as the most interesting to bet on in Week 1 because both Chelsea and Crystal Palace have high hopes coming into this season, but it’s hard to envision both London-based teams reaching them.
Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League last year and won the UEFA Conference League trophy. They kept the momentum going in the offseason, winning the FIFA Club World Cup title with a shocking 3-0 victory over defending Champions League winner PSG in the final. They’ve won two friendlies since then and seem primed to compete for a top-three spot in the Prem and possibly add a trophy or two along the way.
Palace were in the lower half of the table last season, but won the FA Cup in a shocking final against Manchester City and just beat defending EPL champions Liverpool in the Community Shield match. They could compete for other trophies and perhaps a top-six finish in the league.
Both teams enter the season feeling quite confident after outstanding finishes to last season and some big wins in the preseason this year. Chelsea is superior and playing at home, which could make all the difference in this one.
Let’s get into it starting with the odds via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Chelsea -190
- Crystal Palace +460
- Tie +320
Spread
- Chelsea -1.5 Goals (+156)
- Crystal Palace +1.5 Goals (-200)
Total
- 2.5 Goals (OVER -162, UNDER +126)
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Pick
Chelsea have Top 3 finish aspirations, but any hope of actually competing for a title will come down to taking care of business against mid-tier teams like Palace. They tied their two matches last year, 1-1 each time, and can ill afford to leave points on the pitch again this season to reach those lofty goals. A Premier League title seems out of reach, yet hope abounds at Stamford Bridge, and playing at home to start is a big boon for a team looking to celebrate its Club World Cup win.
Palace retained the majority of the team that won the FA Cup last year, and that showed in their comeback win over Liverpool less than a week ago. However, it’s likely too tough an ask to beat two Prem powers in a week, especially on the road in front of a raucous crowd.
Enzo Maresca is in his second year as Chelsea’s manager and has established the club as a defensive stalwart. Indeed, in their recent Club World Cup win, they held high-scoring PSG scoreless in the final and conceded three goals in seven matches total. Meanwhile, their offense hasn’t scored fewer than two goals this preseason.
I see a letdown for Palace coming off their surprise win over Liverpool. Chelsea will be ready to pounce.
Prediction: Chelsea 3, Crystal Palace 1
Best Bet: Chelsea -1.5 goals (+156 at FanDuel)
