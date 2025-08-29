Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction, Odds, and Best Bets for Premier League Week 3
The London Derby is setting up for a juicy Saturday morning spot to bet. Chelsea are massive favorites over crosstown rival Fulham, but plus-money opportunities abound in this matchup between unbeaten teams.
The Cottagers eked out a 1-1 home draw against Manchester United last weekend after a stoppage-time goal saved a point in their opener against Brighton & Hove in the opener. One could argue they’ve been fortunate to avoid a loss this season, but their tenacity late in games can’t be overlooked.
Chelsea rebounded from an uninspiring 0-0 draw in their opener against Crystal Palace to thump West Ham 5-1 last weekend. They scored in bunches, as was the case during their magical offseason, but the Hammers' defense was inept, so we won’t factor that too heavily into this match.
Let's get into the betting picks starting with the odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chelsea vs Fulham Odds and Total
Moneyline
- Chelsea -210
- Fulham +490
- Tie +340
Spread
- Chelsea -1.5 Goals (+150)
- Fulham +1.5 Goals (-192)
Total
- 2.5 Goals (OVER -148, UNDER +116)
Chelsea vs Fulham Prediction and Pick
Cole Palmer injured his groin in warmups against West Ham, and his status for Saturday’s match is unclear. That wasn’t a problem in the Blues’ last match despite the late scratch, and it seems they’re primed for a return to the top of the table early in the season.
Chelsea’s offense has been on fire since June, scoring at least two goals in every match besides their scoreless draw against CP to open the season. They looked tentative in that match, lacking the explosive firepower they displayed in their FIFA Club World Cup win. Yet Palmer’s absence opened the door for others to create plays, and João Pedro, Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, and Trevoh Chalobah all found the back of the net against West Ham.
Yes, West Ham’s defense was bullied to 50-50 balls in the box, which resulted in most of those goals, but Chelsea were aggressive to the ball and took advantage of the opportunities. One should expect the same against a Fulham defense susceptible to letdown.
Prediction: Chelsea 2, West Ham 0
Chelsea vs Fulham Best Bet
I will back Chelsea on the spread in this one at juicy +150 odds. Its offense is a league above Fulham’s, and their defense has been steadfast in Enzo Maresca’s second season at the helm. Fulham has been fortunate to get late breakthroughs after digging an early hole this season, but I don’t see a letdown for the Blues, who have legitimate title hopes this season.
Chelsea -1.5 Goals (+150) FanDuel
