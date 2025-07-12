Chelsea vs. PSG Prediction, Odds for FIFA Club World Cup Final
European giants PSG and Chelsea are set to square off in the Club World Cup final in a game where PSG are set as massive betting favorites. Having already won the Champions League and Ligue 1, the French side have been dominant throughout the tournament and are expected to claim another trophy with relative ease.
Chelsea are no slouch, of course. They’ve been on a hot streak at the end of the season, winning the UEFA Conference League and going 5-1-0 in this tournament. That said, they’ve been on the easier side of the Club World Cup draw and have yet to face anyone of PSG’s caliber.
Both teams come in off shutout wins in the semifinals. PSG beat Real Madrid, 4-0, and Chelsea downed Fluminense, 2-0.
This should be an entertaining match with plenty of big names on both sides. Let’s get into the betting picks starting with the odds all via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chelsea vs PSG Odds
Moneyline
- Chelsea: +410
- PSG: -175
- Tie: +300
Total
- 2.5 Goals OVER -152 UNDER +108
Chelsea vs. PSG Prediction
PSG is coming off its best performance of the tournament, thrashing Spanish giants Real Madrid in a game that felt over after 10 minutes. Fabian Ruiz scored twice, including opening the scoring in the sixth minute, and Ousmane Dembélé continued his torrid performance by putting PSG up 2-0 in the ninth minute of the game. They have so many ways to exploit a defense right now and are playing with house money after their record-setting season.
Chelsea also put up a clean sheet, thoroughly beating Brazilian side Fluminense in another one-sided affair. It was the most complete performance for the English side thus far and they find themselves one win away from their second Club World Cup title.
One couldn’t have faulted PSG if they came into this tournament unmotivated. They won their first Champions League title ever and have three trophies already secured. Yet their resolve was on full display against a hot Real Madrid side in the semifinals. It was clear, in that match at least, they wanted to prove a point. They have. Now they'll want to finish the job.
Chelsea certainly are on the upswing after a fantastic finish to the season followed by their run in this tournament. PSG are a different beast altogether, however, and seem focused on closing their season with a final reminder of their greatness.
PSG have so much offensive depth and creativity it’s hard to envision a scenario where they aren’t able to exploit Chelsea’s backline. The question that will be answered is how many times.
Best Bet: PSG -170 (FanDuel)
The safe bet is to take PSG on the moneyline. While they just ran over Los Blancos, Real were due for regression under new management and PSG were the motivated side. Now that that’s behind them and against a strong opponent, I don’t see another four-goal win, though I do think they prevail.
If you want to get more aggressive, back PSG to win by over a goal and a half. My belief is they’ll score at least twice against Chelsea, perhaps three times. If they do that, I think they’ll cover the 1.5 goal spread.
2 Way Spread Away Team Paris St-G -1.5 Goals +174 (FanDuel)
