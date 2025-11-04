Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Clippers)
The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to get a key piece of their rotation back on Tuesday night, as star forward Chet Holmgren (back) is off the injury report against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Holmgren had missed the last three games for OKC, but it appears for the former No. 2 overall pick is set to return to the floor on Tuesday night.
OKC is set as a major favorite on the road as a result, even though All-Star forward Jalen Williams (wrist) remains sidelined. Holmgren's return should boost a Thunder team that is a perfect 7-0 so far this season, the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA.
In his first four games of the 2025-26 season, Holmgren put up 23.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's certainly thrived in an expanded offensive role with Williams out of the lineup.
Here's a look at how to bet on Holmgren in his return to the floor on Tuesday night.
Best Chet Holmgren Prop Bet for Thunder vs. Clippers
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why I'm betting on Holmgren to have a big game against L.A.:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Chet Holmgren Double-Double (+168)
This is the first of two props that I’m eyeing for Holmgren, as the Thunder big man got off to a great start this season before missing some time with a back injury.
Holmgren is averaging 23.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season, shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s taken full advantage of Jalen Williams’ absence, playing a bigger role on offense while grabbing double-digit boards in three of his four games. Chet has 11 or more boards in his last three appearances.
Now, he takes on a Clippers team that is 10th in the NBA in rebounding percentage but playing the second night of a back. I expect him to have a big role on the glass, especially since he’s averaging a whopping 19.8 rebound chances per game this season.
If you’re not sold on Chet getting a double-double at this price, I also like him to finish with eight or more boards for the fourth time this season. That isn’t nearly as favorable of a price, but the Thunder star should be able to get there with OKC a little shorthanded across the board in its rotation on Tuesday night.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.