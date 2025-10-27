Is Chet Holmgren Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Mavs)
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren is listed as questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks due to back soreness.
If Holmgren is unable to go, he'd be one of many key rotation players out for the Thunder, as Jalen Williams, Alex Caruso and Isaiah Joe have all already been ruled out for this matchup.
Holmgren has appeared in all three of OKC's games this season, averaging 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game. He's been a perfect No. 2 option behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, picking up the scoring slack with Williams out.
If he's unable to go, the Thunder, who are 8.5-point favorites in this game, will likely rely even more on SGA for offense.
Here's a look at my favorite OKC prop bet for Monday's matchup with Holmgren up in the air against Dallas.
Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 32.5 Points (-104)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m betting on SGA to clear his points prop against Dallas:
It’s been a great start to the season for reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, as he’s averaging 40.0 points per game through three games while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. SGA hasn’t even shot the 3-ball well (22.7 percent from deep), but he’s put together huge scoring performances to lead OKC to an undefeated start.
On Monday, SGA takes on a Dallas team that has given up 125, 117 and 129 points in three games, ranking 19th in the NBA in defensive rating and 21st in opponent points per game.
Gilgeous-Alexander’s usage has been massive – he’s taken 17 or more shots in every game – and he gets to the line a ton (44 free-throw attempts in three games).
With Chet Holmgren questionable and Jalen Williams out on Monday night, a ton of the scoring burden for OKC is going to fall on Gilgeous-Alexander.
He’s more than capable of handling it, and he won the scoring title averaging 32.7 points per game last season. He’s an easy bet at this number on Monday.
