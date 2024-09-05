Chiefs Record With Taylor Swift In Attendance Is Great News in Week 1 vs. Ravens
Swifties -- and NFL fans -- we have our Taylor Swift report for Week 1.
According to Chase Daniel, it appears that the singer/songwriter will be in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
That brings up an interesting trend, as the Chiefs were 10-3 straight up in the 2023 season when Swift was in attendance to watch her boyfriend -- star tight end Travis Kelce.
Kansas City comes into Week 1 as a slight favorite at home in a rematch from last season's AFC Championship Game.
Ravens vs. Chiefs Odds, Spread and Total for NFL Week 1
Spread
- Ravens +3 (-118)
- Chiefs -3 (-102)
Moneyline
- Ravens: +124
- Chiefs: -148
Total
- 47 (Over -108/Under -112)
There are plenty of combatting trends to look at in this matchup, as Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are both elite against the spread in this spot in their careers.
So, could the Swift trend be the tiebreaker?
I'm just kidding, I wouldn't even bet on a game simply based on someone who is in attendance, but it is interesting to see how well the Chiefs have played when Swift is in the building.
I picked the Chiefs to win this game earlier this week, as they've been a solid team at home in the Mahomes era, and I think there are ways they can attack this Baltimore defense after it lost Patrick Queen in the offseason.
If Kansas City starts 2024 off with a win, it may need to find a way to get Swift in the building for every game this season.
