Chiefs vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 9
The next chapter in the long-time rivalry between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen is set to take place this week. The Chiefs, who are looking like Super Bowl contenders once again, will enter Sunday's game as two-point favorites.
You can find out which side I'm backing in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my best prop bets for this AFC duel.
Chiefs vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- James Cook OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
- Patrick Mahomes OVER 27.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
- Tyquan Thornton Anytime Touchdown (+550)
James Cook OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-111)
The one weakness of the Chiefs is their run defense, ranking 22nd in opponent rush EPA. The Chiefs also rank 18th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.4 yards per carry. That should set up well for James Cook, who is coming off a 216-yard performance against the Panthers. Cook is now averaging 107.6 rushing yards per game this season, so he should be set up in a great spot to reach at least 76 yards in this game.
Patrick Mahomes OVER 27.5 Rushing Yards (-113)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Patrick Mahomes to go OVER 27.5 rushing yards is my No. 1-ranked player prop for this week:
You may not know this, but the Buffalo Bills have allowed the most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks this season. That could lead to Patrick Mahomes racking up yards on the ground in this marquee matchup on Sunday. Mahomes is also averaging 35 rushing yards per game this season, which is the most in his career by over 10 yards per game.
Tyquan Thornton Anytime Touchdown (+550)
The Bills have played plenty of man coverage on defense this season, which could leave them susceptible to deep shots down the field by the Chiefs' offense. If that's the case, Tyquan Thornton, Kansas City's deep threat, could be set up for a big performance. If the Chiefs target him on deep routes, he's going to end up being a great bet to score a touchdown at +550.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!