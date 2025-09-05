Chiefs vs. Chargers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Will Noah Gray Find the End Zone?)
The NFL is back, and if Thursday night's opening kick-off isn't enough to satisfy your football cravings, you don't have to wait long to get a second appetizer ahead of Sunday's main course.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will face off in a Friday night showdown in Brazil, and if you're looking for touchdown bets for this AFC West showdown, you've come to the right place.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Best Touchdown Bets
- Omarion Hampton Touchdown (+150)
- Keenan Allen Touchdown (+275)
- Noah Gray Touchdown (+400)
Omarion Hampton Touchdown (+150)
Najee Harris is expected to see the field on Friday night for the Los Angeles Chargers, but I'm not sold on him getting the bulk of the carries. The former Steelers' running back missed the majority of training camp and the preseason with an eye injury, while rookie running back Omarion Hampton got in work. The Chargers drafted Hampton in the first round for a reason, and I expect him to find the end zone in his first NFL appearance.
Keenan Allen Touchdown (+275)
Keenan Allen is back home in Los Angeles, reunited with Justin Herbert right when the team needs him most, in desperate need of a No. 2 option in the passing game. Allen found the end zone seven times in his last season with the Chargers, and he'll serve as a reliable target, especially in the red zone, for Herbert throughout the year. At +275, he's worth a bet to score on Friday night.
Noah Gray Touchdown (+400)
Noah Gray was one of my favorite longshot touchdown scorers last season. Despite only recording 40 receptions throughout the regular season, five of those were for scores. I wouldn't be surprised if the Chiefs' backup tight end gets even more looks in 2025 as a 35-year-old Travis Kelce looks closer to retirement than ever. If Gray does take on an increased role, the +400 price tag won't last for long this season. Let's take advantage of it while we can.
