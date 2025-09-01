Chiefs vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
We're in for a special treat on Friday night. Not only do we get the Cowboys vs. Eagles on Opening Night, but the NFL has an AFC West game in Brazil scheduled for us on Friday night.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in an intriguing divisional duel. The Chiefs have won the AFC West in nine straight seasons, but many are predicting this is the year they'll take a step back, and maybe it's the Chargers who can overtake them. This Friday night game will tell us a lot about how the season will shape up for both teams.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Friday night's marquee matchup.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Chiefs -3 (-114)
- Chargers +3 (-106)
Moneyline
- Chiefs -168
- Chargers +140
Total
- OVER 45.5 (-112)
- UNDER 45.5 (-108)
Chiefs vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 5, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
- Venue: Corinthians Arena
- How to Watch (TV): YouTube
- Chiefs Record: 0-0
- Chargers Record: 0-0
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- Chiefs are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games
- Chiefs have won seven straight games against the Chargers
- Chiefs are 0-5 ATS in their last five games vs. AFC West opponents
- Chargers are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games
- Chargers are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games as underdogs
Chiefs vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Chiefs Injury Report
- Marquise Brown, WR - Questionable
- Jalen Royals, WR - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - IR-R
- Brandon George, LB - IR
- Ethan Driskell, OT - NFI-R
Chargers Injury Report
- Eric Rogers, CB - IR
- Deane Leonard, CB - IR-R
- Josh Harris, LS - IR-R
- Junior Colson, LB - IR
- Najee Harris, RB - Questionable
Chiefs vs. Chargers Key Player to Watch
- Justin Herbert, QB - Los Angeles Chargers
It's time for Justin Herbert to take the next step in his career, and beating the Chiefs would be a great first step in doing that. He's 2-7 against the Chiefs in his career, so if the Chargers want any hope of winning the division this year, they need to find a way to beat the best. We'll find out a lot about the Chargers' offense, and Herbert specifically, on Friday night.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Chiefs:
People are writing off the Chiefs this season. Picking them to snap their nine-year streak of winning the AFC West and taking a huge step back. I know their Super Bowl loss is fresh in everyone's mind, but let's remember this team went 15-2 last year. Even as someone who was a detractor of theirs last season, underestimating the Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid combination is a dangerous game to play.
Let's not crown the Chargers quite yet. They still have plenty of questions. They have a rookie at running back, one of their starting tackles, Rashawn Slater, is out for the season, and they're still trying to figure out who their No. 2 receiver is. The fact of the matter is, the Chiefs are the more experienced team and are confident in their identity. On a neutral field, I think the Chiefs deserve to be bigger favorites than they are. I'll lay the field goal.
Pick: Chiefs -3 (-114) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
