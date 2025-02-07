Chiefs vs. Eagles Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Super Bowl 59
This Sunday's Super Bowl 59 will be our final chance to bet on the NFL until the start of the next season so we should make the most of it.
One of the ways we can do that is by placing a few anytime touchdown scorers. These bets are as straightforward as possible. If the player you bet on finds the end zone, your bet will cash.
Let's take a look at my three favorite anytime touchdown bets for Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl Touchdown Bets
- DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250) via DraftKings
- Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (+320) via FanDuel
- Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+350) via Bet365
DeVonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250)
Despite A.J. Brown having much shorter odds to score a touchdown, DeVonta Smith had more receiving touchdowns than him in the regular season with eight. He also hauled in one more reception with 68 compared to Brown's 67. That leads me to believe there's some value on the Eagles' No. 2 receiver to find the end zone.
Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown (+320)
Kareem Hunt will be the primary running back for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but the difference in carries between these two running backs isn't enough to justify the difference in odds. Pacheco may still be put in the game in short-yardage and goalline situations, especially if Kansas City holds a lead late in the game. He's worth a bet at north of 3-1 odds.
Dallas Goedert Anytime Touchdown (+350)
No team allowed more receiving yards to tight ends than the Chiefs. Opposing tight ends racked up 106 receptions and 1,191 receiving yards this season. Pair that with a red-hot Dallas Goedert who is coming off an 85-yard performance against the Commanders and I think we have a solid bet with this one.
